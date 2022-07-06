Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 01:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cherokee; Chester FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, Cherokee, Chester, Spartanburg, Union SC and York. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the last 6 hours. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen since 9 PM yesterday evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Spartanburg, Union, Pacolet, Monarch Mill, Buffalo, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Lockhart, Croft State Park, Cedar Springs, Adamsburg, Saratt, Bullock Creek and Pauline. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC ・ 48 MINUTES AGO