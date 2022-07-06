ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, Laurens, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Chester; Laurens; Union A THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL LAURENS...SOUTHWESTERN CHESTER AND SOUTHERN UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM EDT At 1219 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles south of Union, or 4 miles north of Whitmire, moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Carlisle, Rose Hill State Park, Leeds, Sedalia, Tuckertown, Santuc and Cross Keys. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Northern Spartanburg, Southern Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Central Greenville; Northern Spartanburg; Southern Greenville; Southern Spartanburg A THUNDERSTORM WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL GREENVILLE AND CENTRAL SPARTANBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM EDT At 205 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with torrential rainfall 13 miles east of Greenville Downtown, or near Reidville, moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Spartanburg, Five Forks, Woodruff, Duncan, Roebuck, Reidville, GSP Airport, Moore, Cedar Springs and Lyman. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 01:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cherokee; Chester FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, Cherokee, Chester, Spartanburg, Union SC and York. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the last 6 hours. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen since 9 PM yesterday evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Spartanburg, Union, Pacolet, Monarch Mill, Buffalo, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Lockhart, Croft State Park, Cedar Springs, Adamsburg, Saratt, Bullock Creek and Pauline. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Spartanburg, Union, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Spartanburg; Union; York FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, Cherokee, Chester, Spartanburg, Union SC and York. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the last 6 hours. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen since 9 PM yesterday evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Spartanburg, Union, Pacolet, Monarch Mill, Buffalo, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Lockhart, Croft State Park, Cedar Springs, Adamsburg, Saratt, Bullock Creek and Pauline. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, SC
County
Lancaster County, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurens, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Laurens; Spartanburg; Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina West central Union County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Laurens, or 10 miles southeast of Woodruff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cross Keys, Sedalia, Enoree, Cross Anchor, Ora and Clinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy