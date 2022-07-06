ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Guitarist Carlos Santana collapses during performance in Michigan

By Domenick Candelieri
 3 days ago

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage Tuesday night during a concert in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, the artist's team announced.

