ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mployer Advisor Announces the Florida Panhandle's 'Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards' Winners for 2022

By Mployer Advisor
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mployer Advisor has named more than 600 winners in over 50 regions as part of its second annual 2022 awards. The class of 2022 winners account for less than 5% of all brokerages nationwide. NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MeetingsNet names Creative Group's Jamie Schwartz to the 2022 Changemakers List

Creative Group, a Leading Meeting, Incentive and Recognition Company, is Honored that MeetingsNet has named Jamie Schwartz, Senior Director, Individual Performance Strategy, to their 2022 Changemakers List. TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, announced that Jamie Schwartz, Senior Director, Individual...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

YuLife Raises $120M Series C Round, Led By Dai-ichi Life, to Accelerate Global Expansion

Tech-driven insurance company YuLife will use its new capital to fundamentally change how people and businesses around the world derive value from financial products. LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife, the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire people to live their best lives, today announced that it has raised $120M (~£95M) in a Series C led by Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. (TSE: 8750) ("Dai-ichi Life"), a new strategic investor in the company. The funding round, which was supported by YuLife's existing investors, takes YuLife's total funding to $206M since the company was founded in 2016, having raised capital from top tier investors including Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo. YuLife will use the capital to broaden its reach into new global markets and scale its product range, delivering financial products that improve lives and reward wellbeing. This furthers the company's ambition of transforming financial services into a force for good.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Inotiv, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - NOTV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) between September 21, 2021 and June 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Benefits#Florida Panhandle#Linkedin#Insurance Brokers#Founder
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MASON TENDERS' DISTRICT COUNCIL WELFARE FUND, ANNUITY FUND AND PENSION FUND -PROVIDE NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Tenders' District Council Welfare Fund, Annuity Fund and Pension Fund (collectively the "Funds") recently discovered an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain individuals who participate in and receive benefits from the Funds. While the Funds are unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information in relation to the incident, they are providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps individuals may take to help protect their personal information should they feel it is necessary to do so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Promenade Launches Point of Sale Management Solution for Florists Across America

BloomNation Powered by Promenade POS Eliminates the Complication of Running Online and In-Store Sales Separately. SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promenade Group today announced a streamlined, integrated business management platform for florists with the availability of BloomNation powered by Promenade POS. Complementing the acclaimed capabilities of the BloomNation e-commerce storefront solution, Promenade POS eliminates the complication of running online and in-store sales separately. Operating as a single platform, BloomNation powered by Promenade POS allows florists to run their flower shop with a complete set of management solutions for ordering, delivery, invoicing, proposals, and more.
LIFESTYLE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy