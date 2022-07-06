SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 12, 2022 - (NASDAQ: AXSM)
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.. Shareholders who purchased shares of AXSM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to...
