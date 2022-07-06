SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Waste Management, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2022 - (NYSE: WM)

Texas State Securities Board had accused the wholesaler of premium grade Scotch and Irish Whiskey of engaging in fraud – statements that have now been fully retracted. DUBLIN and LONDON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Securities Board in the United States has suffered a pre-trial defeat by the London and Dublin-based Whiskey & Wealth Club, after the Securities Commissioner in Texas dismissed a cease and desist order against the cask wholesaler.

LAW ・ 4 HOURS AGO