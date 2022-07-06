Abbott Urged To Declare Invasion

Big Bend National Park (WBAP/KLIF) – The last known living member of a species of oak tree that was thought to be extinct has been found in south Texas. The tree was found growing in Big Bend National Park. It is alive, but it is not well. it’s a Quercus Tardifolia Oak, sometimes called a Lateleaf Oak. No other living member of its species has been found, anywhere, since 2011. The one in Big Bend is 30 feet tall, scraggley, and in poor condition. It’s suffering from a severe fungal infection, and has been scarred by fire. The group that found it, the Morton Arboretum, is working to keep it alive, and hoping to find acorns to grow new specimens.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO