Abbott, TX

Abbott Urged To Declare Invasion

easttexasradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome are pushing Governor Abbott to declare this surge of illegal immigration as an “invasion” as a way to put...

easttexasradio.com

easttexasradio.com

Abbott Directs DPS, National Guard Bring Return Illegals Back To Border

Outrageous and unlawful, that’s what civil rights groups are calling Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order authorizing the Texas National Guard and DPS to begin returning illegal immigrants to the border. Abbott says he’s protecting Americans and securing the southern border. The Texas Civil Rights Project calls it grandstanding. In a statement, state and local officials are not trained in federal immigration law and have neither the legal authority nor the expertise to enforce it.
TEXAS STATE
runnelscountyregister.com

Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for July

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allotments are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Abbott, TX
Government
City
Abbott, TX
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Group Wants Legalizing Marijuana On The Ballot

The group, “Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws,” wants to legalize adult use of marijuana in the state entirely. They submitted more than 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State, far more than the roughly 95,000 they need to qualify for the measure to be on the ballot for voters to decide. They also beat the Aug. 1 deadline they had by nearly a month.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWTX

Former Texas Chief Deputy pleads guilty federal civil rights offense

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Steven “Craig” Shelton, 61, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas to violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him. During the plea hearing, Shelton admitted that on or about Sept. 21, 2021, while he was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Texas Utility Help' Program Launched to Help Texans Pay Bills

Eligible Texas homeowners and renters can apply to receive help paying bills via the new Texas Utility Help program. The program was announced Thursday by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The statewide program aims to distribute funding to low-income homeowners and renters. According to TDHCA, applications may...
102.5 KISS FM

You Don’t Need a Marriage License in Texas to Be Married: Here’s How

Did you know that you and your significant other could be considered legally married in Texas without a marriage license?. Texas, along with several other states, recognizes common law marriage. This means that you don’t need to have a big wedding or a marriage license in order to be considered married in the Lone Star State. You and your partner could technically be married right now as long as you meet three specific criteria.
LUBBOCK, TX
wbap.com

Living Tree Thought To Be Extinct Found In Texas

Big Bend National Park (WBAP/KLIF) – The last known living member of a species of oak tree that was thought to be extinct has been found in south Texas. The tree was found growing in Big Bend National Park. It is alive, but it is not well. it’s a Quercus Tardifolia Oak, sometimes called a Lateleaf Oak. No other living member of its species has been found, anywhere, since 2011. The one in Big Bend is 30 feet tall, scraggley, and in poor condition. It’s suffering from a severe fungal infection, and has been scarred by fire. The group that found it, the Morton Arboretum, is working to keep it alive, and hoping to find acorns to grow new specimens.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman

TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Tamaulipas, Mexico after a body and car are found in a ditch. According to the media outlet, El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, a red SUV was found in a ditch near Puente Y on Lázaro Cárdenas highway. Tamaulipas officials found a deceased person inside the SUV believed to be a missing Texas woman, 68-year-old Maria Espinoza de Salinas from Roma, Texas.
ROMA, TX
KHOU

North Texas woman attacked by shark in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A North Texas woman is recovering after she was bitten on her leg by a shark while diving in the Florida Keys last week, officials say. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reported that the incident happened on Wednesday, June 29, east of Sawyer Key at around 8 p.m.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KAJA KJ 97

3 Texas Drive-In Movie Theaters Among The Best In America

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever. Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."
TEXAS STATE

