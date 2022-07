The future of footwear is promising, judging by the autumn/winter 2022 shoe trends that emerged at the shows. The main message? There’s something for everyone next season. For stiletto enthusiasts, there were boots, sandals and pumps propped up on spindly heels. Loewe’s came with shiny balloons strapped to the front of models’ feet. Prada, Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta, meanwhile, made a case for a new heel: one that slants at an inward angle, offering a contemporary take on the conventional stiletto silhouette.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 15 HOURS AGO