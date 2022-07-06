ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Father: Blown tire caused fatal blast at Michigan air show

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2YEr_0gWDq5CY00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The father of the jet engine-powered semitruck driver who died during a performance at a southwestern Michigan air show said Tuesday that the truck burst into flames after a blown tire ruptured the fuel tank.

Chris Darnell, 40, died in the accident Saturday that happened during a race between the Shockwave Jet Truck and two airplanes at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. No one else was injured in the accident.

The custom-built jet truck reaches speeds topping 350 mph (560 kilometers per hour) and races at air shows across North America, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises.

“As the tire came apart it ruptured the fuel tank on the left side of the car and that, of course, initiated the fire. It happened so quickly that Chris didn’t even have time to react,” Neal Darnell, the driver’s father, told The Associated Press.

Video from an audience member shows the truck catching fire before flipping down the runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport.

Neal Darnell, who also drives the Shockwave, said he concluded what happened after watching video of the accident and inspecting the jet truck. He said this was the only accident Darnell Racing Enterprises has had in 20 years.

Battle Creek police and fire officials did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request by The Associated Press seeking further comment about an investigation into the crash.

“Most people don’t like their jobs. Chris loved his job. He would say on a fairly regular basis that he was living the dream and I loved that for him,” Darnell said.

The family is waiting for an autopsy report to learn the official cause of death.

Chris Darnell leaves behind his wife and two young daughters. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

Comments / 1

Related
WDIO-TV

American flight makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Officials say an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids. Lisa Carr, the Grand Rapids airport public safety and operations director, says around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cars 108

Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Shows#Airplane#Traffic Accident#Aircraft#The Shockwave Jet Truck#The Associated Press
WLNS

U-Haul catches fire on I-69 in DeWitt Township

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A U-Haul caught fire on I-69 near the exit for Old U.S. 27 in DeWitt Township. 6 News was in the area and saw the van in flames. The U-Haul fire is near Clark Corners Shopping Mall. The on ramp was blocked with the...
DEWITT, MI
100.7 WITL

Cause Of Accident At Battle Creek Air Show Revealed

Stunned spectators, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, reported seeing a “flame-out” at the rear of the Shockwave Jet Truck before it exploded and crashed in flames on Saturday, July 2nd. Just days later, the cause of the tragic accident has been revealed.
iHeartRadio

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
KENT COUNTY, MI
go955.com

New name, same pest: Spongy Moth outbreaks in Michigan

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Last summer you may have seen trees covered in caterpillars, with their droppings falling from the canopy, and spongy brown egg masses on every surface. This has been a common sight throughout Michigan’s forests according to the Van Buren Conservation District in Paw...
PAW PAW, MI
TheHorse.com

Michigan Mare Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy