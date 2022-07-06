Three Additional Counties Enact Burn Bans

Individuals may volunteer for any committee, which include: economic development, education (K-12, junior college and higher education); health care; infrastructure; taxation; technology, tourism; transportation; utilities; and water resources. Volunteers can contact the Commerce Chamber of Commerce. Many of the committee members will go to Austin early next year for "Hunt County Day" when they will meet with state leaders to discuss the legislative needs of the county. Paul discusses plans for a new welcoming center for Texas A&M-Commerce near the Music Building where he says a stop light will be installed to better manage traffic and improve safety for student pedestrians.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO