Three Additional Counties Enact Burn Bans

easttexasradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith no rain in sight for the immediate future and temperatures...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 1

KTEN.com

Grayson County reducing lot sizes

GRAYSON COUNTY (KTEN) -- People in Grayson County may now find it easier when looking for property to build their new home. "This is a great win for private property rights, and realtors are all about private property rights," said Incoming President for Greater Texoma Association of Realtors, Robin Phillips.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman is expanding its city limits

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Not only is Sherman seeing more businesses and housing developments, the city itself is expanding its own city limits. The coming Hickory Hill development will sit on 150 acres on the west side of town where Lamberth Road ends. The City of Sherman is annexing...
SHERMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Texas
KWTX

Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man with ties to Sherman was added to the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.”. 52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and Taylor County. District Attorney Brett Smith said Havener is...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Sherman turning Post Oak Creek into fossil park

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - City leaders in Sherman hope old bones will bring new life to tourism. Local fossil hunters already know Post Oak Creek well as a hotspot for shark teeth, arrowheads, and the occasional dinosaur bone. “This area during the dinosaurs was under water for a lot of...
SHERMAN, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County Government Affairs Committees Will Target County's Needs

Individuals may volunteer for any committee, which include: economic development, education (K-12, junior college and higher education); health care; infrastructure; taxation; technology, tourism; transportation; utilities; and water resources. Volunteers can contact the Commerce Chamber of Commerce. Many of the committee members will go to Austin early next year for "Hunt County Day" when they will meet with state leaders to discuss the legislative needs of the county. Paul discusses plans for a new welcoming center for Texas A&M-Commerce near the Music Building where he says a stop light will be installed to better manage traffic and improve safety for student pedestrians.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

3 Jailed This Week On Felony Warrants

At least 3 people were jailed this week in Hopkins County on non-controlled substance felony warrants. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio contacted Kasey Anderson Benson at an FM 69 south residence and placed him into custody at 10:10 p.m. July 7, 2022. The 44-year-old Como man was booked into Hopkins County jail after midnight on the injury to a child, elderly or disabled person charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Zoning Request For Truck Stop North Of I-30 Main Discussion At July 5 City Council Meeting

Discussion regarding Libba Land LTD’s request to rezone property north of Interstate 30 light commercial was the main focus of Tuesday evening’s Sulphur Springs City Council meeting. Three individuals and two couples who live near the property asked the City Council to consider denying the request, while City Council members sought clarity regarding the proposed development.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Point PD Sgt Makes Major Marijuana Bust

A Point PD Sergeant made a traffic stop at a convenience store and noticed a firearm on a seat in the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and further investigation led to the discovery of more than 20 pounds of marijuana in sealed baggies. The suspect, who has not been identified was arrested and is being held in the Rains County jail.
POINT, TX
KSST Radio

Man Caught Trying To Conceal Bag Of Pills In His Pants

7 Arrested This Week on Controlled Substance And Related Charges. Among the 7 men arrested this week on controlled substance and related charges was a Sulphur Springs man caught trying to conceal a bag with 86 Oxycodone pills in his pants and found to be wanted by Tarrant County authorities on a murder charge, three wanted men, and a Lone Oak man caught near a school with methamphetamine, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Abbott Directs DPS, National Guard Bring Return Illegals Back To Border

Outrageous and unlawful, that’s what civil rights groups are calling Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order authorizing the Texas National Guard and DPS to begin returning illegal immigrants to the border. Abbott says he’s protecting Americans and securing the southern border. The Texas Civil Rights Project calls it grandstanding. In a statement, state and local officials are not trained in federal immigration law and have neither the legal authority nor the expertise to enforce it.
TEXAS STATE

