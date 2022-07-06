ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

A Note from the Editor

By Danielle E. Gaines
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

Dear Maryland Matters reader,

Today is an exciting day for the future of Maryland Matters and I am pleased to announce that we have become a part of the States Newsroom network.

This is a tremendous step forward for the long-term financial and operational stability for our newsroom, which has been a labor of love for the last five years.

States Newsroom is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is committed to supporting fact-based, nonpartisan news to the public at no cost and ad-free. They have financially supported our operation for the last four years.

Fully joining forces with their growing network will enhance our ability to bring you the news — and at a critical time.

This new partnership comes shortly after Pew Research Center cited States Newsroom and other nonprofit newsrooms as key to filling the void in statehouse coverage left by staffing cuts at legacy media outlets.

Last year, States Newsroom announced plans to expand its footprint to have independent newsrooms in roughly 40 states and launched News from the States , a comprehensive source for statehouse news across the country.

So what can Maryland Matters readers and supporters expect from this new partnership? What you always have: nonprofit, nonpartisan reporting you can trust.

If you’d like to support our newsroom, you can do so here . To subscribe to our morning memo, click here .

The post A Note from the Editor appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Political Notes: MoCo Polls Offer Different Views on Exec Race, and Lierman and Moore are up With New Ads

Three new public opinion polls offer very contradictory glimpses into the race for Montgomery’s county executive. Incumbent Marc Elrich is the only large-county executive in Maryland to face a tough primary this cycle. He is being challenged by a wealthy businessman, David Blair, County Councilmember Hans Riemer, and Gaithersburg resident Peter James in the July 19 contest.
An Unsung Hero of Maryland Matters

As you will read elsewhere in today’s edition, Maryland Matters is joining forces with States Newsroom, publisher of almost 30 websites focusing on state capitals across the country. It’s a sweet moment — for me, for our editor Danielle Gaines, for senior reporter Bruce DePuyt, and for everyone associated...
Political Notes: Gardner Backs Perez, O’Malley Releases Ad, 4th District Endorsement News and More

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner came out in support of former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez’s bid for governor on Monday. “Tom Perez has a proven track record of impressive accomplishment, understands the critical importance of working collaboratively with local leaders, and — maybe most importantly — has never forgotten where he came from or the challenges our families face,” Gardner (D) said in a statement endorsing Perez, who is also a former chair of the Democratic National Committee.
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

