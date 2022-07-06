A Note from the Editor

Dear Maryland Matters reader,

Today is an exciting day for the future of Maryland Matters and I am pleased to announce that we have become a part of the States Newsroom network.

This is a tremendous step forward for the long-term financial and operational stability for our newsroom, which has been a labor of love for the last five years.

States Newsroom is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is committed to supporting fact-based, nonpartisan news to the public at no cost and ad-free. They have financially supported our operation for the last four years.

Fully joining forces with their growing network will enhance our ability to bring you the news — and at a critical time.

This new partnership comes shortly after Pew Research Center cited States Newsroom and other nonprofit newsrooms as key to filling the void in statehouse coverage left by staffing cuts at legacy media outlets.

Last year, States Newsroom announced plans to expand its footprint to have independent newsrooms in roughly 40 states and launched News from the States , a comprehensive source for statehouse news across the country.

So what can Maryland Matters readers and supporters expect from this new partnership? What you always have: nonprofit, nonpartisan reporting you can trust.

