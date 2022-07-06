ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies investigate deadly church shooting in Virginia

By Kylie Kidd
 3 days ago

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a church parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say they responded to Saint Paul’s Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 for a report of a man lying in the entrance to the parking lot.

19-year-old shot, killed outside Petersburg apartment. Now, her mother wants justice

When authorities arrived, they found 33-year-old Robert William Staton of Rustburg — who was on the ground in front of his vehicle — with a gunshot wound. Campbell County Rescue tried to save his life, but he died at the scene, according to officials.

Deputies say a motorist told them they saw a black mid-size truck leave the area at the time of the shooting.

‘I literally fell to the ground screaming’: Mother of 16-year-old shooting victim seeks answers

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is treating this incident as a homicide.

If you have any information about this shooting or were traveling along this stretch of Brookneal Highway at the time of the incident, you are asked to contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-798-5900.

