ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Guitarist Carlos Santana collapses during performance in Michigan

By Domenick Candelieri
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jpmw_0gWDpfjY00

CLARKSTON, Mich. — Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage Tuesday night during a concert in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, the artist’s team announced.

Santana was performing his Blessings and Miracles Tour at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, when he was about four or five songs into his set, sat down in front of the drums and collapsed backward, a concertgoer told TMZ .

A video tweet from Philip Lewis, senior front page editor for the Huffington Post, appears to show the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee waving to the crowd while being helped off the stage.

U.S. Embassy issues security alert for northwest Baja California

Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager, said on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s Facebook page that he was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and “is doing well.”

“The show with Earth, Wind & Fire for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation,” Vrionis stated.

The 74-year-old has ties to the Tijuana, Mexico area after performing as a club musician during his teenage years.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

Trooper crawls into drainage pipe to rescue missing dog

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — A state trooper is being lauded for crawling about 15 feet into a culvert pipe in upstate New York to rescue a missing golden retriever named Lilah. The 13-year-old dog was rescued on Sunday in Conklin near Binghamton. Lilah’s owner found her in the pipe after being missing since Friday afternoon. Lilah’s owner says he’s grateful State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone had the compassion and initiative to save his dog in the drainage pipe. The trooper and retriever both emerged from the pipe soaking wet, but safe. Lilah is recovering nicely and out walking, this time on a leash, her owner said.
CONKLIN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Clarkston, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lake, MI
City
Clarkston, MI
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering A $5,000 Reward For This Man [Photo]

Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Niagara Street. The shooting took place on September 6, 2020, at 1516 Niagara Street. The location is home of Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias restaurant. No other details about the shooting or the suspect are currently available.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
newsonthegreen.com

Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
News Channel 34

NYCBL names All-Stars, to play next week in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Summer collegiate baseball is about at its midpoint, and with that, some leagues have begun to highlight the best and brightest that they have to offer. The New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) did just that last night, announcing the rosters for their NYCBL East/West Showcase, which included seven Sherrill Silversmiths. […]
CORTLAND, NY
Pocono Update

Cannabis Festival to Come to The Poconos

Amongst all the festivals that make their way to the Poconos, one that might be particularly eye-catching to some is the Pocono Canna Fest. Hosted by CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will take place July 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and July 31st from 10 am to 4 pm at 570 Fairground Road, Gilbert, PA 18331. According to CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will be their largest event to date. Consisting of four medical marijuana dispensaries, three headliner bands, free special events including goat yoga, live glass blowing with custom pipes, a Reiki sound bath, and more. CannaMedShows has over 150 nationwide and exclusive vendors and offers on-site medical marijuana certifications at all of their venues. The Pocono Canna Fest will offer on-site camping and is pet friendly.
GILBERT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Tmz#The Huffington Post#U S Embassy#Mclaren Clarkston#The S T Bank Music#Live Nation#Nexstar Media Inc
Washington Examiner

Seniors in New York to be sent one-time $200 'stimulus check' payment

Some New York seniors can expect a little extra cash through a one-time payment of $200 as rising inflation continues to hit the country. The payments will come from Onondaga County, which saw its legislature unanimously approve the payments at this week’s meeting. Those eligible include seniors who are currently receiving the New York state Enhanced STAR exemption for the 2022-2023 school year, about 27,500 households in the county, according to WRVO.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Gun applicants in New York will have to list social media accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iHeartRadio

This Is Pennsylvania's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Pennsylvania hospital scored the highest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy