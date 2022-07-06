ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One avocado a day might keep ‘bad’ blood cholesterol away

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Penn State found eating one avocado a day for six months has no effect on belly fat, liver fat or waist circumference in people with overweight conditions or obesity.

However, it did lead to a decrease in unhealthy cholesterol levels.

They also found that participants who ate avocados had better quality diets during the study period.

The research is published in the Journal of the American Heart Association and was conducted by Penny Kris-Etherton et al.

In the study, the team examined more than 1,000 participants experiencing overweight or obesity.

Half of the people were instructed to eat an avocado every day while the other half continued their usual diet and were told to limit their avocado consumption to less than two a month.

They found while one avocado a day did not lead to clinically big improvements in belly fat and other heart risk factors, consuming one avocado a day did not result in body weight gain.

It also slightly decreases total and LDL-cholesterol. The team also found that eating avocados daily improved the overall quality of the participants’ diets by eight points on a 100-point scale.

The team says the findings suggest that eating an avocado per day can substantially increase overall diet quality.

This is important because a higher diet quality is associated with a lower risk of several diseases including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers.

If you care about nutrition, please read studies about fruit that can boost gut health and lower cholesterol levels, and these snacks can effectively cut your “bad” cholesterol levels.

For more information about nutrition, please see recent studies that vitamin C may help treat heart rhythm problem, and results showing caffeine can reduce ‘bad’ cholesterol, prevent heart disease.

