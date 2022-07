Through the help of local churches, the Pella Community Food Shelf collects school supplies for each grade for Pella Community, Pella Christian and homeschooled students. Executive Director Melissa Zula says the goal is to have all items needed for each grade to be put in a backpack for the first day of school, which is August 23rd. Zula says they will hand out all supplies in late July or early August. Those who are in need of supplies should contact the Pella Community Food Shelf, which is open on Tuesdays at The Well in Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO