The Mercury’s Sound Off for Wednesday, July 6

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free summer movie series for adults each Thursday in July and August at 6 PM at the Library. The theme of the series is “Movies You Might Have Missed” showcasing films that were released in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic. Call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org to find out what movies are being shown and for further information. Light refreshments served. These programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO