The Mercury’s Sound Off for Wednesday, July 6

Shame on the Borough of Pottstown and Code Enforcement for the trumped-up charges again the two churches on High Street for helping the less fortunate. It appears that your only issue is the location! I don't know how you sleep at night trying to take food from the hungry.
NORRISTOWN — A veteran criminal defense lawyer was appointed by a judge to represent Robert Fisher, the Norristown man facing a retrial on charges he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in 1980, in the event Fisher doesn’t obtain his own lawyer. Thomas C. Egan III, well-known in Montgomery County...
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Two of the region’s leading MillerKnoll furniture dealers have combined to create the company’s largest minority and woman-owned dealer in the country. Pennsauken, N.J.-based CFI, has merged with Spectrum, headquartered in Phoenixville, effective July 1. The combined firm is known as CFI Workspace effective...
Funding for education is perennially the sticking point in state budget talks in Harrisburg as negotiations this year dragged on more than a week after the July 1 start of the fiscal year. As we noted in a recent editorial on the budget process, school funding is a dance every...
NORRISTOWN — Around 1,000 essential workers employed by Montgomery County will soon receive an increase in pay amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Montgomery County spokesperson. Members of the Montgomery County Salary Board unanimously approved the designation of “premium pay” on Thursday for employees “required to work...
PHILADELPHIA — A Pottstown man faces nearly a decade in federal prison on charges he robbed a Philadelphia pharmacy at gunpoint and made off with several hundred dollars. Patrick Harrison, 39, exact address unavailable, was sentenced in U.S. District Court this week to 9 years in a federal penitentiary and 5 years of supervised release in connection with a November 2021 armed robbery of a Rite-Aid store located at 5040 City Ave. in West Philadelphia.
Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania, including several in Chester County, will be closing schools for students on Oct. 24 to commemorate Diwali Day. Hindus are urging all public school districts and private-charter-independent-parochial schools in Pennsylvania to close on their most popular festival Diwali. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this...
NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County officials once again extended an emergency disaster declaration related to damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Thursday. First authorized in the days following the Sept. 1, 2021 storm, the order gave officials the opportunity to efficiently respond to the widespread destruction brought on by historic flooding and an EF-2 tornado.
Due to popular demand, the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles will host its second annual electric vehicle show on Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A “Current” EVent II will feature examples of electric vehicles covering more than 100 years of history in the Boyertown Museum parking lot. Several vehicles from the Museum’s own collection will be featured in the free-to-attend event.
Following tips from the community, police investigators...
As a variation of the song may go, “Over a few rivers, across five states to summer camp Daniel Boone Troop 595 goes.”. Daniel Boone Troop 595, chartered by St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Douglassville, went on its annual trip to summer camp June 25 to July 2.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host job fairs at its maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties on Tuesday, July 12, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in an effort to reach qualified candidates throughout the region to fill vacancies in all four counties. Those interested...
POTTSTOWN — Despite what Macbeth’s witches may have insisted, there was little toil or trouble Friday afternoon when the bubbles began to fly. A “Bubble Dance” event hosted outside by the library’s Youth Services Department had music, but not so much dancing. However, thanks to...
NORRISTOWN — A Cheltenham man has admitted to his role in a straw purchase scheme during which he purchased several handguns for others who were prohibited by law from possessing guns. Faatir Ali Al-Ahad, 25, of the 7300 block of Sycamore Avenue in the Elkins Park section of the...
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free summer movie series for adults each Thursday in July and August at 6 PM at the Library. The theme of the series is “Movies You Might Have Missed” showcasing films that were released in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic. Call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org to find out what movies are being shown and for further information. Light refreshments served. These programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville.
An employee at Phoenixville Hospital has been fired after viewing patients’ medical records without authorization. According to a statement issued Friday by officials from Tower Health, which operates the hospital, the incident was discovered as part of the hospital’s routine monitoring of employees’ access to patients’ electronic medical records.
NEW HANOVER — As regular drivers of Swamp Pike have no doubt already discovered, Montgomery County has closed the major thoroughfare just east of New Hanover Square Road in order to demolish and replace a bridge there. And that means everything township officials were hoping to avoid this summer...
State police in Lebanon County are investigating how a 2-year-old girl gained access to prescription medication and “consumed an unknown amount of pills.”. Troopers said the toddler was taken to a hospital by her mother after notifying poison control. The child was in stable condition and was expected to make a full recovery, troopers added.
ROYERSFORD >> It’s been quite a month of softball in the Spring-Ford community. Fresh off of Spring-Ford Area High School’s first-ever PIAA softball state championship win at Penn State University on June 17, the Spring-Ford Youth Athletic League (SFYAL) is sending a softball team to the Babe Ruth World Series in Jensen Beach, Fla., this month – also for the first time ever.
WEST LAWN >> Boyertown advanced to the final day of the Berks County Legion League playoffs with an 11-1 win over Reading Saturday afternoon at Owls Field at Ted Palka Park. The Bears (20-6-1), who lost the winners bracket final on Friday night, scored four in the first and three in the second and wrapped up the win via the 10-run rule with three in the bottom of the fifth.
POTTSTOWN — Sunday at 11:00 AM, you are invited to worship with BCCP for the Fifth Sunday After Pentecost when our guest Psalmist will be Nadjah Nicole (NBC – The Voice). In-person worship is permissible, and masks are optional with social distancing for those fully vaccinated. In addition, the service is Live on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/BCCP575 or dial-in by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. BCCP Food Pantry is open Monday from 5:00 – 6:30 PM. Applications are being accepted starting Monday, July 11th and existing clients will need to complete a new application. On Thursday at 12:00 PM, it’s In-Person (Library) / Virtual Community Bible Study by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. For more information, call 610-326-1700.
