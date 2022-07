Despite most of the heaviest precipitation staying closer to the Iowa-Missouri border overnight, chances for heavy rain remain in the forecast across south central Iowa. According to the National Weather Service, the next best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be late this afternoon through the overnight, with 1/2″ to 1″ amounts possible in Marion and Warren Counties, and higher amounts possible especially south of Highway 92. Localized flooding is also a possibility, although those chances were diminished due to the heaviest rain staying further south earlier overnight. Cooler, drier conditions will be in place starting Friday afternoon, as highs stay in the low-to-mid 80s over the next several days.

MARION, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO