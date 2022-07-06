ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Journal

Salina seeing destruction, theft of yard signs on both sides of Value Them Both question

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibjDB_0gWDmcce00

During every election cycle, instances of political signs being stolen or vandalized happens, and with this summer's Value Them Both Amendment question placed on Kansas ballots regarding abortion, this year is no different.

Salina police Capt. Gary Hanus said it isn't uncommon for this kind of crime to happen, but he said there hasn't been a notable increase in that this year.

On Sunday, Salina police cited a woman for damaging "vote yes" signs at eight locations in the city.

"(In)this particular (instance), there happened to be a citizen that witnessed this and called it in," Hanus said.

He said the information was valuable and officers followed up, made contact and cited the woman in connection with damage to property.

An ongoing issue in the past month

According to one Salinan, "vote yes" signs were stolen as early as June.

"We have hundreds of our signs that are being stolen out of people's yards," said Cheri Harp during the citizens forum portion of the Salina City Commission meeting.

Harp said she is part of a local group called the Granny Brigade, calling it a law-abiding group of citizens.

"We stand for the law, stand for doing things properly," Harp said. "It's really irritating when we have many people coming to us or emailing us, saying somebody stole (their) sign again."

Pastor Jesse Rowland of Faith Baptist Church said the sign on the church's property has been damaged at least twice.

"The first time was the day Roe v. Wade was overturned," Rowland said.

Rowland said that as the church was putting up a new sign at the location, near the intersection of Cloud and Norton streets, several people drove by, honking their horns in support, but there was at least one car whose passengers shouted profanities at them.

It isn't just "vote yes" signs that are being targeted. David Norlin, a local community activist who also is interested in getting information to the public, especially when it comes to issues like this, said he knows of several "vote no" signs that have been taken as well.

Norlin, a vocal supporter of the "vote no" position, said he and others he knows who share his view about the ballot question are not as concerned about "vote no" signs getting stolen or damaged.

"We think that everybody has a right to express their opinion, even if they're wrong," Norlin said.

Norlin said the most important thing for those who share his viewpoint is engaging with people about the issue.

"We are focused on having a conversation with why anyone could possibly vote yes, when this takes away women's rights to control their own lives," Norlin said.

According to the explanatory statement on the ballot concerning the question that will be voted on, a yes vote "would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion."

Primary election information

The primary election, which includes the yes or no question regarding abortion, is Tuesday, Aug. 2. For more information about the Value Them Both Amendment question, including the full text of the question, visit the Kansas Secretary of State's elections website, https://sos.ks.gov/elections/constitutional-amendment.html.

All voters, whether affiliated with a political party or not, are able to vote on the question during the primary election.

The deadline to register for this election is 8 p.m. onJuly 12. For more information on the election in Saline County, including how to register, visit www.saline.org/Departments/Elections-Office.

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

Two handguns stolen from southwest Salina residence

Police are investigating the theft of two handguns from a southwest Salina residence. Mayra Mares, 37, of Salina, told police that sometime between April 1 and Thursday, someone stole two handguns from a bedroom closet at her residence in the 3300 block of Ringneck Crossing, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Flores, Christopher Allan; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Harwell, India...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Vandalism involving fireworks causes $1,500 in damage to Salina parks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are investigating separate incidents involving vandalism caused by fireworks that they say may or may not be connected. The damage to Indian Rock Park and Jerry Ivey Park happened sometime between July 5 and 6. At Indian Rock Park, a firework was apparently thrown into a toilet, destroying it as well as creating a 6-inch hole in the sheetrock wall. Damage is estimated at $700.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Salinan#The Granny Brigade#Faith Baptist Church
WIBW

After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is behind bars after he turned himself in following a confrontation in which he shot at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol 14 times. The Herington Police Department says Travis Richardson, 26, of Abilene has been arrested after he turned himself in following...
HERINGTON, KS
Salina Post

Fireworks destroy toilets in two Salina parks

Fireworks are being blamed for the destruction of toilets at two Salina parks earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday, someone set off a large firework in a restroom at Indian Rock Park, 1500 Gypsum Avenue. The explosion completely destroyed a toilet and blew a six-inch by six-inch hole in the wallboard wall.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for clues after $5K in damage done to man’s truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Manhattan man’s truck was spray painted and scratched, Riley Co. Police are searching for information. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers with the Riley County Police Department say they were called to the 4000 block of Bayside Way in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Kentucky officials identify Kansas man killed in car-pedestrian incident

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky have identified a Kansas man who died after he and his family were hit by a car on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville. Police said a driver went onto a sidewalk at 2nd and West Market Street, hitting four people Tuesday evening. 44-year-old William “Trey” Arthur...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that the harmful algal bloom (HAB) is present and […]
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Herington police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

Police Chief Chad Langley has issued a statement saying officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of South B Street and Day Street in Herington. The suspect, who has not yet been located, has been identified as Travis Richardson, Abilene, 26, approximately 5'9 and 140 to 150 pounds, with short dark hair with short facial hair.
HERINGTON, KS
KSN News

Member of Nickerson family hit by car in Kentucky dies

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the members of a Nickerson family who were hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County, Kentucky Coroner’s Office announced Trey Jones died at the University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday at 1:33 p.m. Ava and Amy were last listed in critical condition. […]
NICKERSON, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi rear-ends motorcycle

MARION COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday in Marion County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Danny Liu, 43, Milford, Connecticut, was eastbound in the construction zone on U.S. 50 seven miles east of Florence. Three other vehicles were stopped at the flagger on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Chickens on agenda for planning commission Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Planning Commission will have its discussion of the request from city council member Sara Bagwell on restrictions on chickens as the main item of discussion for its meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at 125 E Avenue B.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Three sent to the hospital after two vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in the county Thursday evening. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department says David Stroberg of Hutchinson was driving east on 56th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by 17-year-old Zachary Leclaire of Nickerson turned off of 56th into the path of Stroberg’s pickup at the intersection with Wilson Road causing the accident.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Woman killed in one-vehicle crash in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 51-year-old Salina woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday night on K140 in Saline County. At around 5:20 p.m., a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robyn Schremmer was moving westbound on K140 when it left the roadway and went into the north ditch. The vehicle overturned, and Schremmer was pronounced dead at the scene.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

690
Followers
560
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy