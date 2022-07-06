ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Tweet Week brings a scavenger hunt for 80 ceramic birds hidden in downtown Des Moines

By Omar Waheed, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Mainframe Studios and the Greater Des Moines Partnership bring back Tweet Week to downtown Des Moines for its second year with an artful journey that expands people’s appreciation and exploration of downtown.

The free interactive pop-up art event runs from July 9-16 with 80 colorful ceramic birds, created by four artists from Mainframe Studios, hidden throughout downtown. Starting Saturday, 10 birds will be distributed around the area for people to find in a scavenger hunt.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership shares clues on via @downtownDSMUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts or by searching #downtownDSM. Those lucky enough to find one of the birds can keep it and share images via social media using the hashtag #downtownDSM.

Meet the Artists

Linda Lewis

Linda Lewis is the founder of Tweet Week. Lewis primarily creates figurative sculptures made to express the human experience. Her work explores the intricacies of life through the use of complex facial expressions and body positioning in her sculptures. Lewis also creates functional pottery, prints and mixed media.

Emily MacFarland

Emily MacFarland designs functional pottery with brightly patterned designs. MacFarland creates her bight pottery through the use of an Italian method of decorating called sgraffito — where color is slipped in the clay and carved through to reveal the clay underneath.

Marion Nehmer

Marion Nehmer is a ceramist that focuses on functional fine art ceramics. Nehmer’s work takes inspiration from the human form and nature and is glazed with warm earthy tones that “foster(s) the desire to pick up and handle each piece,” according to Mainframe Studios' bio on Nehmer.

Diane Hayes

Diane Hayes creates figurative ceramics and botanical forms. Hayes was a long-time painter before she found her way to ceramics after falling in love with the process and working and building up clay to a final result.

What is Mainframe Studios?

All artists work out of Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way. Mainframe Studios is the largest nonprofit art studio in the country and offers spaces for artists to continue to make art and innovate.

We Are Iowa

Mediacom reports major outage Tuesday, says issue has been resolved

IOWA, USA — Mediacom Cable confirmed Tuesday the company experienced a significant outage that was later resolved. Customers reported major outages in Des Moines-West Des Moines, Minneapolis and Chicago, according to Downdetector. Many users on social media said they were having issues with their internet. Mediacom posted Tuesday afternoon:
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Two $50,000 Powerball tickets set to expire soon if unclaimed

CLIVE — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two Powerball tickets worth a combined $100,000 which will expire soon. Spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says the tickets were purchased at a Casey’s in Council Bluffs and a Kum & Go in Stuart. “They each matched for the white balls and the red Powerball on the night of their drawing to win at that price level. And then they’ve been sitting out there for months,” she says.
CLIVE, IA
WHO 13

Indianola man charged with attempted murder in Des Moines stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Indianola man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed a woman in Des Moines Tuesday. It happened in the 3800 block of University Avenue around 3:22 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Dominique Taylor, 18, is accused of stabbing a 57-year-old female in the back during a dispute.
DES MOINES, IA
