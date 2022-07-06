ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies investigate deadly Virginia church shooting

By Kylie Kidd
 3 days ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a church parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say they responded to Saint Paul’s Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 for a report of a man lying in the entrance to the parking lot.

When authorities arrived, they found 33-year-old Robert William Staton of Rustburg — who was on the ground in front of his vehicle — with a gunshot wound. Campbell County Rescue tried to save his life, but he died at the scene, according to officials.

Deputies say a motorist told them they saw a black mid-size truck leave the area at the time of the shooting.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is treating this incident as a homicide.

If you have any information about this shooting or were traveling along this stretch of Brookneal Highway at the time of the incident, you are asked to contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-798-5900.

Dendric Dee
3d ago

Living in our last days, nothing should surprise anyone, anymore! But, when there is disrespect to ANY church, whether inside or outside.Yeah, our last days are so near! Condolences to the victim's family members and friends. May God comfort you during this difficult time.

Mr. Thaxton
3d ago

This is totally and past outrageous!! A person is not safe anywhere especially if something like this happens at a place of worship!!

IN THIS ARTICLE
