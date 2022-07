Mary Jean Egert, 96, passed away July 6, 2022, in Boulder, Colorado. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church-Atkinson at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022, with Fr. Stephen Englebrecht officiating. Graveside services following at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hooppole. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Thursday, July 14, at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Atkinson Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mary Jean Egert Memorial Fund.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO