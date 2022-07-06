The Heat Wave Continues

Another day of hot weather is ahead as the summer heat wave continues.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The midlevel ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather for most of the period. There may be enough weakness by this weekend allowing a weak frontal boundary to enter the state. This could trigger a few scattered storms beginning late Thursday night into Friday morning, but the coverage will remain very spotty. Temps will continue to be hot in the near term with only some minor reduction expected this weekend. The ridge will continue to remain near early next week with more hot weather before moving far enough west Tuesday allowing for scattered storms and some relief from the current heat wave Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Unfortunately, temps will be even higher today and tomorrow compared to yesterday.

Morning lows will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout the week with afternoon highs today and Thursday nearing 103. Heat advisories and heat warnings are likely to remain through at least Friday despite some low-end storm chances. Please remain vigilant and hydrated during this current heat wave, check on elderly and your neighbors, and make sure pets have plenty of water and shade.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

