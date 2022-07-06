ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Heat Wave Continues

By Alan Crone
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhbM5_0gWDkMlY00

Another day of hot weather is ahead as the summer heat wave continues.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12G93U_0gWDkMlY00

The midlevel ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather for most of the period. There may be enough weakness by this weekend allowing a weak frontal boundary to enter the state. This could trigger a few scattered storms beginning late Thursday night into Friday morning, but the coverage will remain very spotty. Temps will continue to be hot in the near term with only some minor reduction expected this weekend. The ridge will continue to remain near early next week with more hot weather before moving far enough west Tuesday allowing for scattered storms and some relief from the current heat wave Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Unfortunately, temps will be even higher today and tomorrow compared to yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUtKj_0gWDkMlY00

Morning lows will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout the week with afternoon highs today and Thursday nearing 103. Heat advisories and heat warnings are likely to remain through at least Friday despite some low-end storm chances. Please remain vigilant and hydrated during this current heat wave, check on elderly and your neighbors, and make sure pets have plenty of water and shade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0wmy_0gWDkMlY00

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Hot Weather#Summer Heat#The Heat Wave Continues#Temps
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy