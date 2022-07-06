ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Couple helps teens hide after running from Orlando fireworks show on July 4

wogx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs people ran from Lake Eola during the Fourth of July...

www.wogx.com

click orlando

65-year-old man found by Sanford police

The Sanford Police Department has found a 65-year-old man who went missing. Police were looking for Daniel Gonzalez, who left his home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to walk his dog and didn’t return, police said. Police said Gonzalez has since been found safely. Gonzalez is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Man accused of raping woman at Disney resort

ORLANDO, Fla. — VIDEO ABOVE OF LATEST HEADLINES. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of committing sexual battery at an Epcot resort was arrested and they released details regarding the incident. According to deputies, they responded to Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort on 1500 Epcot Resorts...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

14-year-old boy drowns in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A teen from Altamonte Springs drowned in the ocean Thursday afternoon. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old was swimming with friends near the 900 block of North Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach around 7:30 p.m. The three other teens he was swimming with...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Reward doubles for info in I-4 shooting that killed man riding in car

ORLANDO, Fla. – The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a man during an altercation on Interstate 4 has doubled, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The former $5,000 reward has now increased to $10,000 for anyone who has information about...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Burning garbage truck slows traffic on State Road 408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Westbound traffic on State Road 408 was obstructed in Orlando Saturday morning as crews worked to extinguish a burning garbage truck. The scene occurred at exit 11A (Rosalind Avenue), where police and firefighters closed the three rightmost lanes and allowed traffic to past in the leftmost, inside lane.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Man arrested after found sleeping in pickup truck at Wawa

A man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a pickup truck at Wawa in Lady Lake. An officer found 46-year-old Joshua Michael Mollica of Gainesville, in the wee hours Thursday “passed out in the driver seat, slumped over the center console,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer approached the truck and knocked on the window, waking up Mollica.
LADY LAKE, FL

