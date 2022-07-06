Couple helps teens hide after running from Orlando fireworks show on July 4

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding the man caught on camera stealing catalytic converters in the Winter Garden area last month. The sheriff’s office released two pictures of the man they believe stole the pricey car part from vehicles along East Story Road.
The Sanford Police Department has found a 65-year-old man who went missing. Police were looking for Daniel Gonzalez, who left his home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to walk his dog and didn’t return, police said. Police said Gonzalez has since been found safely. Gonzalez is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,...
ORLANDO, Fla. — VIDEO ABOVE OF LATEST HEADLINES. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of committing sexual battery at an Epcot resort was arrested and they released details regarding the incident. According to deputies, they responded to Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort on 1500 Epcot Resorts...
SANFORD, Fla. — The family of a teen at the center of a viral video is planning to sue two men accused of attacking him. The men were arrested after Seminole County deputies said they threw a rock through the boy’s car window for speeding through their neighborhood.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers trying to make their flights at Orlando International Airport on Saturday morning were locked in traffic for hours as police investigated a deadly crash. Some people resorted to getting out of their cars and walking to the terminal instead of waiting in traffic. Shana Doreen, who...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A teen from Altamonte Springs drowned in the ocean Thursday afternoon. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old was swimming with friends near the 900 block of North Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach around 7:30 p.m. The three other teens he was swimming with...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida couple is grateful to complete strangers who helped their daughter after they became separated after crowds panicked and ran away during the Fourth of July fireworks show at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando. "People just started screaming 'run, run, run!" said Beverly Watson-Polintan, who was...
ORLANDO, Fla. – The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a man during an altercation on Interstate 4 has doubled, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The former $5,000 reward has now increased to $10,000 for anyone who has information about...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Westbound traffic on State Road 408 was obstructed in Orlando Saturday morning as crews worked to extinguish a burning garbage truck. The scene occurred at exit 11A (Rosalind Avenue), where police and firefighters closed the three rightmost lanes and allowed traffic to past in the leftmost, inside lane.
A man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a pickup truck at Wawa in Lady Lake. An officer found 46-year-old Joshua Michael Mollica of Gainesville, in the wee hours Thursday “passed out in the driver seat, slumped over the center console,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer approached the truck and knocked on the window, waking up Mollica.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was shot early Friday in Orlando and now police are trying to figure out what led up to the incident. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to Edgemoor Street near Ivey Lane. At the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound to his...
Passengers headed to Orlando International Airport spend hours in traffic -- some even missing flights -- following a deadly crash at the airport. Two people were killed after an SUV they were collided with a concrete wall and rolled over, police said.
Things did not go well for a Florida boater after a pick-up truck used to release a boat slipped into the water at a Port Canaveral access ramp. The video was shared with FOX 35 News by Space Coast Daily.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Several Lake County residents recently reported antisemitic literature being left outside their homes, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said they’ve collected evidence in different parts of the county, mostly consisting of pamphlets left in plastic bags on lawns and driveways. While...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police need the community's help in identifying a man they say was caught on camera climbing into an Orlando Wendy's drive-through window and stealing the cash drawer from the register. The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened on June 18 shortly before 8 a.m. at the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
