Major pet food brands are missing from the UK's biggest supermarket chain after a spat with its suppliers over surging costs

By Abby Wallace
 3 days ago
Cesar pet food which Tesco normally stocks. Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images.
  • Major pet food brands are in short supply at the UK's biggest supermarket amid a spat over rising prices.
  • Mars pet products are missing from shelves online and in store, Insider found Wednesday.
  • Tesco told Insider that it did not want to pass on "unjustifiable price increases" to customers.

Business Insider

Business Insider

