Mobile, AL

A warmer stretch for the Gulf Coast, Fewer storms for the rest of the week

By Ed Bloodsworth
WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!. It is a mild, but seasonable Wednesday morning on the Gulf Coast. The weather pattern is changing with a return to warmer afternoons and...

www.wkrg.com

WKRG

The heat continues today, Scattered storms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast!. More heat will impact the Gulf Coast throughout the day today. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of our northwest communities including portions of Mobile and Baldwin counties. Heat index values are expected to reach up to 105 to 109 degrees, so make sure to take it easy if you plan to be outdoors today. Drink lots of water and take breaks in the air conditioning if you can.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Widespread showers and storms tomorrow, Unsettled and cooler for next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms pushed through the area this afternoon and evening. They will gradually dissipate into the later evening hours, but more storms are possible heading into early tomorrow morning. The heat advisory expired at 7pm this evening. Tonight, clouds will stay in the area and...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

A heat advisory and scattered storms moving inland today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Friday afternoon, Gulf Coast!. We are set to have a hot day today with scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon. We had dry conditions to start the morning, but the rain chances are on the rise into the rest of the afternoon. Highs today will quickly increase into the low- to mid-90’s this afternoon.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Heat builds for Friday, More storms for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another day with a few showers and storms this Thursday. The heat looks to build for the end of the week with HEAT ADVISORIES now in effect. Quiet weather is expected through the evening as any showers and storms will wind down. We will be left with scattered clouds overnight with seasonably humid conditions. Overnight lows will stay warmer than average bottoming out in the middle 70s.
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
WKRG

Destination Gulf Coast – Complete The History Museum of Mobile’s trifecta and visit the Phoenix Fire Museum!

We all know about the History Museum of Mobile and Fort Conde, as these are some of the more prominent attractions that Mobile has to offer. However, there is another little known gem that is associated with the History Museum of Mobile, sitting right under our noses in Downtown Mobile; the Phoenix Fire Museum. This is the perfect way to finish off the history tour of Mobile, as you can learn all about the history of the esteemed firefighters of the city of Mobile, from their days in the beginning, all the way up to modern times. Plus, there are really awesome antique fire trucks that illustrate the evolution of the fire engine. If you’re a fan of history, or just a fan of really cool fire trucks, this is definitely a museum that you are going to want to check out!
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Greer’s Family Favorite Recipes Contest: Celebrating 106 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 106 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s wants to share your Family Favorite Recipes. Submit your favorite recipes, those...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

ALEA identify drowned Prichard man found near the Mobile Delta

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —Alabama State Troopers confirm a Prichard man drowned in the water near the Mobile Delta. A spokesperson with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that the body of 41-year-old Bruce Rankin was recovered around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening near the Causeway which is the last location he was seen.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG

5 Things to do for the Weekend of July 8th – 10th, brought to you by Mountain Dew

Staying with our patriotic 4th of July theme, we have Red White and Blues Week as the Blue Angels are back for their airshow on Pensacola Beach; with the full-dress rehearsal and civilian acts coming up Friday at 11am, and the air show on Saturday, that we will be streaming live on our Facebook page, or you can scan this code to see our livestream on WKRG.com!
MOBILE, AL
#Gulf Coast
WKRG

Retiring Mobile Fire-Rescue Medical Director leaves legacy of caring

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, an important member of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, is retiring after more than three decades on the job. He didn’t fight fires, but he spent countless hours working with paramedics and EMTs. Dr. John McMahon stepped down as medical director this week. He joined the department 34 years ago.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Robertsdale Police hope tattoos help identify theft suspect

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police Department is hoping you recognize the person seen on surveillance video. Investigators tell WKRG News 5 the person stole items from the Walmart store on Highway 59 on July 3rd. The thefts occurred around 1:21 p.m. that afternoon, police say. Investigators believe tattoos...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WKRG

Win tickets to see the Doobie Brothers at The Wharf

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Doobie Brothers — including Michael McDonald — are coming to The Wharf in Orange Beach Amphitheater on July 23, an early summer stop of their 50th Anniversary tour. And you can win tickets to see them. For the first time in...
ORANGE BEACH, AL

