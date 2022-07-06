ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanatah, IN

Bridge Work Planned on U.S. 421 in Wanatah

By Anita Goodan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. 421 between U.S. 30 and Wanatah Road in La Porte County will be closed on...

Pulaski County EMS Director Proposes New Rates

The Pulaski County Commissioners have approved new ambulance rates presented by Brandon DeLorenzo at Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting. The Ambulance Billing Services identified commercial insurance carriers with reimbursement rates greater than the current charges. They believe there is an opportunity to increase the Pulaski County EMS revenue. The ambulance...
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
Starke County Commissioners Approve Appointment of New EMA Director

The Starke County EMA Advisory Council brought forth a recommendation for a candidate to the commissioners this week to fill the position of EMA director. EMA Advisory Council member Dave Pearman presented Victoria (Tori) Chessor for the position. She will be learning ADA requirements as part of the job and will be working with emergency services and the state on emergency preparedness training and goals.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
DNR Officials Visit North Judson

A Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application has been submitted to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources by the Town of North Judson. North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe previously stated the grant would include the addition of some pickle ball and beach volleyball courts to the south of the baseball fields on location as well as redoing the basketball courts. More ADA-friendly walking paths, sidewalks and playgrounds will be built.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
Starke County Sheriff’s Office

06/27/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 800 S. and 50 W. in North Judson. 06/27/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 825 E. and 750 N. in Walkerton. 06/28/22 A North Judson resident filed a complaint about dogs running...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Mishawaka Utilities working on large power outage

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Mishawaka Utilities is working on resolving a large power outage affecting residents south of the St. Joseph River. The outage is an I&M/AEP issue, Mishawaka Utilities told customers on Facebook. According to I&M, the outage began just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ireland Road...
MISHAWAKA, IN
San Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Receives Grant

The San Pierre Volunteer Fire Department is the recipient of a Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund grant through the Starke County Community Foundation. The $24,470 grant will be used to purchase and install a new firehouse siren in Railroad Township. According to information released from the Starke County Community Foundation, the department’s siren does not always work, causing a public safety issue. The siren alerts residents of dangerous weather and alerts firefighters of emergencies.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
I&M responds to large power outage on south side of South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU): I&M responded to an outage near Ireland Road affecting more than 1,100 customers just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. I&M crews inspected the area and discovered a utility pole had caught on fire. I&M said most of those customers had their power restored around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. According to I&M’s outage map, the remaining customers without power appear to have their power back.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Old Campus View apartments set for demolition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stage appears to be set for the demolition of the old Campus View apartments east of the University of Notre Dame. Heavy machinery is being brought onto the 11-acre job site, where a Fortune 500 developer of luxury housing plans to build more than 300 new housing units and a three-story parking garage.
NOTRE DAME, IN
TSA seizes two loaded handguns from passenger at South Bend airport

Transportation Security Administration officers at South Bend International Airport prevented a man from Shipshewana from passing the security checkpoint with two loaded handguns. Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a TSA officer spotted an image of two handguns while screening carry-on luggage. A St. Joseph County Airport Public Safety officer took...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Body of missing Michigan man found in St. Joseph River

No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
NILES, MI
WIBC.com

The Scam With A Package at Your Door

ELKHART, Ind.–You should be aware of a scam that’s happening in Elkhart. People are getting packages they did not order. Someone shows up and claims the package and then the victim is stuck with the bill. While it hasn’t been reported in other places in Indiana, police say the scammers are likely to try it somewhere else.
ELKHART, IN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois

The National Weather Service says that severe storms capable of producing 75 mph winds and torrential rain are expected Tuesday afternoon into the evening in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook around 12 p.m. Tuesday. The outlook covers Cook, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Will Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, […] The post Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Missing Niles man found dead

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- A man who went missing Saturday night at Pier 33 in St. Joseph was found dead on Monday. The body of 68-year-old Michael Grant was located in the Morrison Channel near slip 21 by the Berrien County Sheriff Department Marine Division and Great Lakes Drone Company.
95.3 MNC

Goshen man dead after two-vehicle crash

A Goshen man is dead after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 42 late Monday, July 4. Officials say that the first driver was going east on County Road 42, failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver then hit the car...
Your News Local

Peru man sentenced after pleading guilty to dealing Meth

CASS COUNTY, IN- The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office reports a Peru man was sentenced to 17 ½ years after pleading guilty to dealing in Methamphetamine. Robert Teschke was arrested on January 14, 2020 when Cass County Drug Task Force made a traffic stop on East Wabash River Road for crossing the center line. When police searched Teschke’s Cadillac they found more than 24 grams of methamphetamine.

