WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the wake of the recent mass shootings, a town hall style meeting focused on school safety took place Thursday evening in Wichita Falls. Weapons safety expert Kathy Richardson was there to answer any questions the public had. She spoke to our crews about the guardian policy program, which allows teachers and staff to carry and use handguns in the event of an emergency.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO