A Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application has been submitted to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources by the Town of North Judson. North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe previously stated the grant would include the addition of some pickle ball and beach volleyball courts to the south of the baseball fields on location as well as redoing the basketball courts. More ADA-friendly walking paths, sidewalks and playgrounds will be built.

NORTH JUDSON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO