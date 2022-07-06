ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex Liverpool Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Wanting To Leave Manchester United is 'Madness'

By Rhys James
 3 days ago

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has talked about Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Manchester United - calling it "Madness".

Recent reports have suggested that the 37 year old has asked to be allowed to depart the club, disappointed with the club's ambition and lack of Champions League football.

McManaman said on Horceracing.net: "He only joined a year ago, and that’s just madness in itself. And really he shouldn’t want to leave Manchester United just because they had a poor year. You should want to stay and fight your cause. But I could understand that it might be beneficial to both parties."

“Erik ten Hag’s come in and all he’s been asked about is Ronaldo. It might be better for Ten Hag to make a clean start without him, because he does warrant a lot of press, questions and talking points all season. If Ten Hag wants to get rid and thinks it’s great and all the numbers add up, then there’s not a problem."

IMAGO / PA Images

The superstar played 38 games in all competitions for United last season, scoring 24 goals and providing three assists.

"He's a superstar but if Manchester United could recoup their money, a new manager coming in might be better to say ‘OK, a new start. Get rid of everybody who doesn’t want to be here. Let’s start afresh’."

He finished: "That’s cool and might be beneficial to Ten Hag. Secretly he might be thinking, ‘this is amazing’. But how this deal is going to materialise when you look at the bigger picture, I just can’t see how it’s going to turn out."

