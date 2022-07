The 2022 Track and Field World Championships take place on Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 24 in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field located at the University of Oregon. This year marks the first time that an outdoor Athletics World Championships is taking place on U.S. soil and viewers can expect to see an extravaganza of talent as the best and brightest stars from all over the world gather to compete.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO