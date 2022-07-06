ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County parks among 100 sites showcasing DIA collection

By Peg McNichol
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to four Oakland County Parks will find reproductions of classic art this summer, thanks to a partnership between the county and the Detroit Institute of Arts called the Inside|Out art installation program. The masterpieces include famous paintings reproduced on weather-resistant material and installed along park trails said county...

