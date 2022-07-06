ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men accused of setting off explosive in an Asheville park

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago
Duncan Andrew Small and Chioke Auden Fugate (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men are accused of setting off an explosive in an Asheville park Monday.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the two men ignited improvised explosive devices at Pack Square at the site of the former Vance Monument as spectators were departing the July 4th Independence Day Celebration.

Police arrested Duncan Andrew Small, 30, and Chioke Auden Fugate, 23, around 11 p.m. for lighting IEDs similar to pipe bombs and throwing them at the former monument.

Duncan Andrew Small (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)
Chioke Auden Fugate (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Witnesses told police they heard Small make the statement that he was going to blow up what remains of the monument.

There were people who were in downtown Asheville who attended a Fourth of July celebration. Police said no one was injured.

Small and Fugate were both charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and going armed to the terror of the public.

Small was also charged with discharging a firearm in city limits.

The men were taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center. Small has a $16,000 bond and Fugate has a $15,000 bond.

IN THIS ARTICLE
