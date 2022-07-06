ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Musician Carlos Santana suffers medical emergency

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNu9s_0gWDbzV400

(WJW) — Legendary musician Carlos Santana passed out on stage at a concert in Michigan Tuesday night.

Santana messaged his fans on Facebook thanking them for their “precious prayers.”

“Forgot to eat and drink water so I (was) dehydrated and passed out,” he said in the post.

TMZ reports it happened when Santana was performing at Pine Knob Music Theater, outside Detroit, about four or five songs into his set.

The report says Santana sat down in front of the drums before collapsing backward. Several staffers, including EMTs then rushed to his aid.

Moments later he was seen waving to fans as he was wheeled off the stage.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Carlos Santana's wife shares update after legendary guitarist collapses during concert

Carlos Santana's wife shared an update on the legendary guitarist after he collapsed on stage during a Michigan concert due to heat exhaustion Tuesday evening. "Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration … it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue," the post, first shared by his wife, Cindy Blackman, stated. "He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
DoYouRemember?

Carlos Santana Collapses During Concert In Michigan

Grammy-winning guitarist Carlos Santana was performing on stage in Clarkston, Michigan on July 5 when he suddenly collapsed. The 74-year-old was introducing his song “Joy” at Pine Knob Music Theatre and described the song as “mystical medicine music to heal a world infected with fear.”. Shortly after,...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Popculture

'Big Brother' Removes Houseguest at Last Minute

Big Brother Season 24 already has a casting shakeup! Just hours after the summer reality show announced its new cast of houseguests, and just a day before the premiere, Big Brother announced Marvin Achi will no longer be participating in this season of the CBS series. He will be replaced by backup houseguest Joseph.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Tmz#Pine Knob Music Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy