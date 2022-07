The summer season has arrived and folks across Massachusetts are enjoying all that comes with it. Summer BBQs, pool parties, vacation road trips, and, of course, ICE CREAM. I've never been one to head out specifically for ice cream. Do I like it? Sure, but I don't make it a destination. What I do remember from my childhood summers on the Connecticut shore was the excitement I felt when I heard the distant sound of the ice cream truck. Even though it was probably half a mile down the beach, my brother cousins, and I would drop what we were doing and beg the nearest adult for cash with a sense of urgency.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO