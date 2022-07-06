The new foods you can try at the Indiana State Fair this year
INDIANAPOLIS — A new crop of tempting fair foods will be available to Hoosiers at the Indiana State Fair this year.
The new offerings feature everything from the savory (the “mac diggity corn dog”) to the sweet (mint cookie milkshake) and a few odd items (pickle pizza, anyone?) in between.
The must-try items will be among the more than 140 different food stands available at this year’s state fair.
The Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 to August 21 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo join Indiana State Fair free concert lineup
This year’s theme is Fun at the Speed of Summer.
Artists performing for free (with fair admission) this year on the Hoosier Lottery stage include Pat Benatar, Travis Tritt, KC & the Sunshine Band, and Chaka Khan.

