Two men sought in knifepoint theft of $10,000 Rolex in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two crooks robbed a man at knifepoint inside a Midtown restaurant, making off with the victim’s Rolex wristwatch valued at an estimated $10,000, police said Wednesday.

The victim, 27, arrived at the Toast Cafe on Sixth Avenue near West 36th Street just after 10:25 p.m. June 11, accompanied by one of the thieves, cops said. They went to an upstairs dining area, where they were met by another man who had been waiting at a table, according to authorities.

The two robbers pressed a knife to the victim’s back, yanked his Rolex from his wrist, then fled the building, running northbound on Sixth Avenue, police said.

Investigators estimated the value of the timepiece at $10,000. The victim was not otherwise harmed, cops said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects, both of whom were described as having heavy builds. One, who had black hair and facial hair, was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white hoodie with no sleeves, a white t-shirt, green camouflage shorts, and white sneakers. The other wore a black baseball cap, a black facemask, a blue shirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

