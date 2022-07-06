ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphin excrement could be the key to saving the world's coral reefs

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Dolphin poop - or excrement - could help save endangered coral reefs. A...

The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
Connecticut Public

Soaring inflation has not spared the oh-so-picky penguins of Japan

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Soaring inflation has not spared the oh-so-picky penguins of Japan. To cut costs, zookeepers at the Hakone-en Aquarium have turned to cheaper mackerel snacks for their penguin pals. Many of them are turning their beaks up. Their caretakers tell AFP the switch to the new menu is even more unpopular with the aquarium's otters. But they say they aren't worried because they'll still have some of the more choice nibbles on hand.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
