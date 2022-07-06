ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Guinness World Records recognizes Betty Nash as the longest-serving flight attendant

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. As of tomorrow, Betty Nash will claim the title of the longest-serving flight attendant in...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

1050 KVPI is keeping the French Cajun language and culture alive in Louisiana

There's a little radio station in south Louisiana. It's been on the air for nearly 70 years, doing everything it can to keep alive a dying language. That's Cajun French. On Saturday mornings, it broadcasts live French music from inside a venerable bar - sadly, no songs from the music of B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. During the week, the radio station opens the phone lines for native French speakers to swap stories and reminisce. NPR's John Burnett has the story.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Flight Attendants#Npr
Connecticut Public

Mississippi's only abortion clinic has closed its doors for good

It was known as the Pink House, an abortion clinic housed in a pink stucco-clad building in Jackson, Miss. Yesterday, Mississippi's only abortion clinic closed its doors for good. They're packing up their stuff today. The Jackson Women's Health Organization was at the center of the case the Supreme Court used to overturn Roe v. Wade. And earlier this week, a judge rejected the clinic's request to temporarily block the state's trigger law, which, as of today, bans most abortions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Connecticut Public

Georgia Guidestones monument has been demolished after being bombed

There's a roadside attraction in Georgia that was already enigmatic before an explosion made it more so. The Georgia Guidestones are big, granite slabs inscribed with messages in multiple languages. The monument was commissioned by someone called R.C. Christian around 1980. Many believe that's a pseudonym. Just before dawn on Wednesday, an explosion turned one of the granite panels into rubble. It's not clear who did it or why, though a gubernatorial candidate recently called for that monument to be torn down. WABE's Rahul Bali covers Georgia politics and joins us now. Hey there.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Connecticut Public

Struggling to afford groceries? These community fridges offer free food, no questions asked.

Around one in every 10 people in Connecticut are food insecure. They don’t have enough food, or nutritionally adequate food and they also lack the security to know that they’ll always be able to eat, according to a definition from the USDA. Many food insecure households don't meet the income requirements for public assistance or are considered income constrained. Data from the United Way shows 38% of Connecticut’s households struggle to meet their basic needs like housing, food, and healthcare —a greater share of this group falls just above the federal poverty line.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

As sports betting takes off, Connecticut doesn’t require betting operators to share problem gambling data

The state of Connecticut requires operators of sports betting and online casino gaming to make tools available to players who want to bet responsibly. The operators – the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, the Mohegan tribe, and the Connecticut Lottery – are also obligated to offer gamblers a way to formally opt out of betting.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Man charged with mailing more than 100 threatening letters

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday, charged with mailing more than 100 threatening letters to journalists, judges, public officials and other individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere. Federal authorities said the 43-year-old from Hamden has been previously prosecuted, convicted and sentenced for mailing similar threatening letters...
HAMDEN, CT
Connecticut Public

Unionized Planned Parenthood workers in Massachusetts prepare for contract negotiations

As more states ban abortion, workers at Planned Parenthood in Massachusetts voted this week to unionize. Union organizers say Planned Parenthood employees will soon elect a bargaining committee for contract negotiations. They will advocate for better working conditions in preparation for an expected onslaught of out-of-state patients, following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy