CLIVE — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two Powerball tickets worth a combined $100,000 which will expire soon. Spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says the tickets were purchased at a Casey’s in Council Bluffs and a Kum & Go in Stuart. “They each matched for the white balls and the red Powerball on the night of their drawing to win at that price level. And then they’ve been sitting out there for months,” she says.

CLIVE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO