Pedestrian Death on Oroville Freeway Ramp Under Investigation

By willieb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oroville, CA) – CHP-Oroville is investigating a pedestrian death, predawn yesterday morning on the Garden Drive offramp from northbound 70....

Helena Faria
3d ago

How can they not consider that a hit and run? So now people are gonna think it’s okay to hit people and leave just because it’s dark outside.

