Slopers may be the most feared holds in climbing, and plenty among us simply avoid problems or routes with slopers. On one hand, it’s easy to convince yourself that you don’t need to be good at slopers because they are less relevant to your chosen climbing discipline, yet on the other, it really doesn’t’ make sense to allow a major weakness to develop. Practicing slopers helps you develop more versatile grip-strength, meaning you can grip edges and pinches at a broader range of angles. Climbing on slopers also provides spin-off benefits to other valuable areas of technique, such as dynamic movement and maintaining core tension and balance. So if slopers are your nemesis then don’t hold back any longer.

