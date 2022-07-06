Resident and firefighter injured following a triple-decker fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A firefighter and resident were injured in a two-alarm apartment fire in Cambridge overnight.

Firefighters responded to heavy flames shooting out of an apartment building on River Street just after midnight. Crews had to rescue one resident from the third floor using a ladder. The resident and firefighter were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the rescue.

Both the injured resident and firefighter are expected to make full recovery.

The American Red Cross was on the scene Wednesday morning assisting the other residents to figure out their next steps after safely escaping the fire. Eight people were displaced.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

