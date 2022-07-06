ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Resident and firefighter injured following a triple-decker fire in Cambridge

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grDq3_0gWDV62w00

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A firefighter and resident were injured in a two-alarm apartment fire in Cambridge overnight.

Firefighters responded to heavy flames shooting out of an apartment building on River Street just after midnight. Crews had to rescue one resident from the third floor using a ladder. The resident and firefighter were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the rescue.

Both the injured resident and firefighter are expected to make full recovery.

The American Red Cross was on the scene Wednesday morning assisting the other residents to figure out their next steps after safely escaping the fire. Eight people were displaced.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive fire tears through home in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — A massive four-alarm fire tore through a home in Newton late Friday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Gray Cliff Road around 10:30 p.m. found flames consuming a multi-level home. Photos and video from the scene showed the flames shooting into the...
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Fuel tanker rollover causes road closure in Boxford, Massachusetts

BOXFORD, Mass. — Part of Ipswich Road in Boxford, Massachusetts, is closed to traffic after a fuel tanker truck rolled over on Saturday. Boxford police said the rollover crash happened at about 7 a.m., and that an officer was following the tanker because he noticed it was speeding. No...
BOXFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Accidents
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
WCVB

Massive fire rips through Newton Centre home, causing it to collapse

NEWTON, Mass. — State and local fire officials are investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire that destroyed a Newton, Massachusetts, home late Friday night. Video from the scene showed flames shooting from a three-floor, 5,000-square-foot home on Gray Cliff Road, just off Beacon Street. Newton Fire officials say...
NEWTON, MA
whdh.com

One person in hospital after motorcycle crash in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Eastern Avenue in Chelsea Saturday. The driver of the motorcyle is a 28-year-old male from Brookline and is listed in critical condition at MGH Boston. Police said another driver involved in the accident...
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after woman killed in crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a woman was killed in a crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Friday morning. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the highway just before 6 a.m. found a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over near mile marker 97.7, according to Massachusetts State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firefighters#Decker#Accident#The American Red Cross#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
WCVB

Smoke pours from Milford warehouse after fire

MILFORD, Mass. — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Thursday night inside a warehouse in Milford, Massachusetts. The fire started before 7 p.m. inside the building on Industrial Road. Video from the scene showed smoke pouring from inside a loading dock labeled Green Mattresses. The facility is next to Milford's...
MILFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Despite rescue efforts, 26-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in rollover crash this morning

Despite rescue efforts by several people, a 26-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed in a rollover crash this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 5:55 a.m. Troopers assigned to the State Police-Leominster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over on Route 2 westbound in Fitchburg around the 97.7 mile marker.
FITCHBURG, MA
MassLive.com

Revere man Muneeb Mohammed accused of groping unconscious woman, trying to carry her out of Mass. Transportation Building

A Revere man accused of groping and kissing an intoxicated and unconscious woman before attempting to carry her out of the Massachusetts Transportation Building last February was arraigned in court Friday. Muneeb Mohammed, 49, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Friday on five charges, including larceny, indecent assault and battery...
REVERE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
capecod.com

Head-on crash reported in Bourne

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 9 AM. The crash happened at Route 28A and Roberta Avenue just of the Otis Rotary. Despite heavy damage, the two drivers were treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man arrested in Arlington, accused of Gorham double murder

GORHAM, N.H. — Authorities have arrested a New Hampshire man in Massachusetts on Friday, charged with the murder of two people in Gorham. Law enforcement officials announced an arrest warrant on Thursday for Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The warrant charges him for the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 48-year-old Keith Labelle, who were killed in a Gorham home in April, according to investigators.
GORHAM, NH
MassLive.com

Man accused of killing woman, man in NH town arrested in Massachusetts

A man accused of killing a woman and man in New Hampshire earlier this year was arrested in Massachusetts on Friday, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 33-year-old Craig Keville, a former Berlin, New Hampshire resident, for two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, on April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
GORHAM, NH
ABC6.com

Man, 35, charged in fatal Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was charged in a fatal Mansfield crash earlier this week. Gonsahn Kamara, 35, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor – 2nd offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations.
MANSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Lynn Man Caught Breaking Into Tewksbury Home: Police

A man from Lynn was charged with breaking and entering, among other charges, after police caught him leaving a home in Tewksbury earlier this week, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a suspicious male inside a home on Kennedy Road while the residents were away around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, Tewksbury Police said.
TEWKSBURY, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police pull body of Providence man from Seekonk River

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said Thursday that they pulled the body of a 30-year-old Providence man from the Seekonk River. Police said they, along with the fire department, responded to the Pawtucket Town Landing on Taft Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Det. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
115K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy