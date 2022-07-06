ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Mille Takes Title For World's Thinnest Watch With RMUP-01 Ferrari

Cover picture for the articleRichard Mille are known for a lot of things but ultra-thin watches aren’t among them, so the fact that the Swiss luxury sports watch brand has just crafted the world’s thinnest watch first time of asking should come as something of a surprise. At just 1.75mm from...

Craig Green's Shape-Shifting Pile Knit Hoodie Drops Exclusively at DSML

Craig Green is one of the U.K.’s greatest fashion designers, known for his conceptual and challenging forms on the runway that trickle down to contemporary ready-to-wear that breaks down conventions and menswear tropes in fashion. This approach couldn’t ring more true for the designer’s lastest Dover Street Market London-exclusive drop, which presents a new pile knit hoodie in three eyecatching colorways.
Balenciaga Drops Couture Bang & Olufsen Speaker Bag and Mercedes-AMG Face Shield

Balenciaga’s 51st Couture show was proof that Demna can do more than just create headline-grabbing collections, but in the designer’s usual ways nothing was as simple as it seemed. Throughout the show, models — which included the likes of Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Inti Wang, Dua Lipa, Christine Quinn, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Eduardo Camavinga and BFRND — were decked in the house’s finest thread, but littered throughout were nods to Demna’s subverted ways, such as a Balenciaga x Bang & Olufsen Speaker Bag and the Balenciaga Face Shield Engineered by Mercedes-AMG F1 Applied Science. Now, these two oddities are available to purchase.
The Best Watches of 2022 So Far

2022 has been a year dominated by color in watchmaking. The days of easy dial changes in shades of blue or green are over, with every color of the spectrum now fair game. Materials such as ceramic, quartz TPT and Swatch’s bioceramic allowing brands to bring color to cases, crowns and bezels too.
Porsche Just Released Its Most Expensive Model Ever

Porsche has just released its most expensive model ever, breaking the record by a significant amount of money. The German sports car manufacturer wasn't likely attempting to break their own record just for the sake of saying so, but they've done so anyway, coming in with a price well over their previous most expensive model — the Porsche RS Spyder LMP2 — which sold for $1.5 million in 2008.
First Bugatti Centodieci Owner Takes Delivery

After three years and 31,000 miles of rigorous testing, the hyper-exclusive Bugatti Centodieci is finally ready for production. Limited to just 10 examples, these French hypercars will be coveted collector’s items likely until the sun grows cold, so it’s understandable why the automaker is so excited about their launch.
1975 Trans Am Starts Its First Step To Restoration For Father And Son

Watch this rare 'Bird get a wash for the first time in 20-years. Here at Motorious, the Pontiac Firebird has a very special place in the hearts of our various automotive enthusiasts, writers, etc. It's hard to find a car whose name has become so incredibly recognizable among muscle car maniacs and drag strip dominators alike. However, one variation of this famous car may have gained an even bigger reputation for hard-core burnouts, sleek styling, and high performance. The vehicle we are referring to is, of course, the Trans Am. While the Firebird was pretty good at the aforementioned attributes of these classic pony cars, the Trans Am was the king. It took everything that the Firebird did well and made it better. Today's example is one such example of these cars and, though it is very rough, it's time to get this puppy back on the road after 15 years of sitting.
The Jordan Jumpman Pro "Black/Varsity Royal" Has Resurfaced

After the announcement of the return of the Jordan Jumpman Pro in OG “Taxi” and “Cherry”, the Jordan Brand is set to release another iteration, this time in “Black/Varsity Royal.”. Making its return to the Jordan Brand roster to celebrate the silhouette’s 25th anniversary, the...
Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
Jordan Brand Officially Unveils the Air Jordan 7 "Quai 54"

Every year, Jordan Brand travels overseas to execute a special streetball tournament activation in Paris, France titled “Quai 54.” And to coincide with all of its hoops excitement, Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint will unload special footwear products to align with the event. This year, the Jumpman team has readied fresh iterations of models like the Jordan Luka 1, Air Jordan 1 Utility Stash and Air Jordan 7, the latter of which has finally been officially revealed.
The Epic New 525-Foot ‘Blue’ Is Now the Fifth-Largest Superyacht in the World

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water. Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT. Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a...
Sean Wotherspoon Shares a First Look at His adidas Gazelle Collaboration

After activating at Coachella alongside to execute giveaways of vintage jackets, Sean Wotherspoon has been locked in on getting his next footwear collaborations ready. The designer and vintage curator recently teased his upcoming Orketro makeup, but now it appears that he’s expanding upon his catalog with a colorful adidas Gazelle collaboration.
We Bet You’ve Never Seen a Supercar Garage Like This

When you picture your dream garage, what does it look like? Probably rows of classics worth more than the building they live in or several of the finest Italian supercars that originated on a bedroom wall poster. Also, not just the cars, but everything else inside. Lovely automotive-themed art, perhaps a retro gas pump, and a light-up car logo the size of a dining room table like the ones in Jay Leno’s garage would probably all be thrown in there as well.
Drake's OVO Officially Launches Limited Edition Mike Tyson Capsule Collection

Drake is officially celebrating the heavyweight boxing champion of the world, the legendary Mike Tyson, in his next capsule collection. OVO exclusively collaborates with Tyson to share a limited capsule collection for fans everywhere. The collaboration was first announced with a profile shot of Tyson wearing the classic black and gold OVO owl hoodie, posted to Instagram. A campaign video featuring a look at some of Tyson’s early days in the boxing ring were celebrated as a teaser to the capsule.
Take an Official Look at the Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Black Toe"

The Jordan Brand continues to expand their offering for the Jordan Legacy 312 Low, this time unveiling in a “Black Toe” iteration. The low-top silhouette is constructed with a mixture of materials including leather and mesh, as well as its signature nylon tongues. The Jordan Legacy 312 has a crisp, clean white base that features white overlays. A highlighting detail of the shoe is the elephant print just above the midsole. The shoe’s signature lower strap comes in black with red Nike branding that matches the Swoosh and heel accents. The shoe sits a top a grey rubber outsole to round out the design.
The Jordan Jumpman Pro is Returning in OG "Taxi" and "Cherry"

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Jordan Jumpman Pro, Jordan Brand is set to release OG “Taxi” and “Cherry” of the alternate model. Inspired by the Air Jordan 12, the Jordan Jumpman Pro was originally debuted back in 1997 and is beloved for its on-court performance.
Behind The HYPE: How YEEZY, Crocs and Balenciaga Innovated the Future of Footwear

Brands in today’s sneaker market are constantly in an all-out footrace to create the most innovative designs. While classic Jordan retros, New Balance dad shoes and signature basketball models are still popular, there’s no denying that clogs and mules continue to reign supreme. And if there’s one technology out there that is constantly being looked at as the reliable go-to for these types of silhouettes, it’s none other than Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate aka EVA foam. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE explores the genesis of the ultra-plushy material and how it has transcended the fashion industry as we know it today.
Nike Air Max 1 "Crepe Hemp" Receives a 2022 Re-Release

The iconic 2004 Air Max 1 “Crep Hemp” is set for a 2022 re-release arriving later this year. Since its initial release, the colorway became an instant classic. To celebrate the silhouette’s 35th anniversary, Nike is reaching into their archives and bringing back some of the most sought-after pairs.
