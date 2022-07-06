ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

OPEC secretary general Barkindo dies unexpectedly at 63

By JOE KLAMAR, Anne BEADE
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOGZX_0gWDUN0F00
Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo had headed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries since 2016 and was scheduled to be replaced by Kuwait'sÂ Haitham Al-Ghais next month /AFP/File

OPEC Secretary General, Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, has died unexpectedly at the age of 63, it was announced on Wednesday, leaving the oil cartel without a head at a tumultuous time for the markets.

Barkindo had headed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries since 2016 and was scheduled to be replaced by Kuwait's Haitham Al-Ghais next month.

Under his stewardship, the cartel forged ties with 10 other oil-producing countries, such as Russia, to form a wider group known as OPEC+ in a bid to better tame global oil prices, rocked by the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and more recently the war in Ukraine.

"We lost our esteemed Dr (Mohammad) Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11:00 pm yesterday 5th July 2022," the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation's chief executive Mele Kyari tweeted, without providing any further details about the circumstances of Barkindo's death.

"Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly," Kyari wrote.

"This tragedy is a shock to the OPEC Family," Vienna-based OPEC tweeted.

"We express our sorrow and deep gratitude for the over 40 years of selfless service that... Barkindo gave to OPEC. His dedication and leadership will inspire OPEC for many years to come."

Only a few hours earlier, Barkindo -- who had not shown any sign of being ill -- had met Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, where Buhari praised Barkindo's "distinguished achievements at OPEC.

- 'Trailblazer' -

"You were able to successfully navigate the organisation through turbulent challenges," Buhari had said.

In a statement, OPEC expressed its "immense sorrow and sadness" at the news, describing Barkindo as "a trailblazer widely admired and respected throughout the globe. A dear friend to many."

Born on April 20, 1959, Barkindo graduated in political science and completed his studies in Oxford and Washington.

He became Nigeria's representative at OPEC in 1986. Starting from 1992 he occupied a number of positions within NNPC, and took over as the oil major's chief executive in 2009/10.

The OPEC secretary general does not wield any executive power, but is the cartel's public face and frequently has to act as a diplomat to bring together the different, sometimes conflicting interests of the various member countries.

For analysts, Barkindo's death will not have an impact on OPEC's strategy in the long-term.

"But in the short-to-medium run, it will increase uncertainty about OPEC's next steps and add to the price volatility as he was a figure of unity for OPEC," said Swissquote analyst, Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

Spi Asset Management analyst, Stephen Innes, described Barkindo as "a very important figurehead and a stabilising force behind OPEC.

"But his death is unlikely to change OPEC direction despite more outside politics entering the picture," the expert said, predicting that his successor, Haitham Al-Ghais "augurs for the status quo given Kuwait close ties with Saudi Arabia, which wields the most influence" within the group.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Japan votes in shadow of ex-PM Abe assassination

Japanese voters cast their ballots Sunday in an upper house election, just two days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while on the campaign trail. "I believe it is undeniable that there were problems with the guarding and safety measures for former prime minister Abe," Tomoaki Onizuka told reporters on Saturday evening.
POLITICS
AFP

World reacts to Boris Johnson's downfall

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision on Thursday to step down as leader of his Conservative Party, paving the way for a new premier to take over, drew a spectrum of reaction from leaders worldwide. - Ireland - Irish premier Micheal Martin said that Boris Johnson's decision to step down was "an opportunity" to reset fraught relations.
POLITICS
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Lavrov storms out of G20 talks - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov storms out of talks with other G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia as Western powers criticise Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. But Lavrov walks out of a morning session as German counterpart Annalena Baerbock criticises Moscow over its invasion, and he also leaves an afternoon session before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses the ministers virtually.
POLITICS
AFP

Pipeline uncertainty leaves Germany with energy jitters

The Nord Stream pipeline, which supplies Germany with most of its Russian gas, will be shut down for routine maintenance from Monday -- with fears rising that it may remain off for good. - 'One or two months' - Russia has already cut supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline by 60 percent in recent weeks, citing technical issues -- which Berlin dismisses as cover for a "political" decision.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Mele Kyari
Person
Mohammad
AFP

Disputed grain ship returns to Russia from Turkey

A disputed cargo ship carrying allegedly stolen grain from Ukraine has returned to Russian territorial waters, Turkish sources told AFP on Thursday, drawing angry condemnation from Kyiv. But one of the Turkish sources said the ship still appeared to be carrying the grain.
INDUSTRY
AFP

US, China top diplomats hold 'constructive' first talks in months

The United States and China held constructive talks Saturday, the two sides said, after an unusually long meeting aimed at preventing bilateral tensions from spiralling out of control. The meeting, in which the pair held morning talks and then a working lunch, largely focused on preventing competition spilling over into unintentional conflict but also Washington's opposition to Beijing on a range of issues including Taiwan and human rights.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Blinken says 'no signs' at G20 of Russia engaging on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Washington saw "no signs" of Russia engaging with G20 diplomats over its invasion of Ukraine after Moscow faced a barrage of criticism at talks in Indonesia. "We saw no signs whatsoever that Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy," Blinken said after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

The evacuation of civilians from Sloviansk continued Wednesday as Russian troops pressed towards the eastern Ukrainian city in their campaign to control the Donbas region, as Ireland's prime minister visited Kyiv.

Russian forces left a trail of destruction Thursday, seeking to push deeper into the eastern Donbas region as President Vladimir Putin said his military campaign was still ramping up. A Russian air strike in the eastern Ukrainian industrial city of Kramatorsk left at least one dead and several others wounded earlier in the day, as Russian troops fight for full control of the surrounding Donbas.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nnpc
AFP

Russia occupies 22% of Ukraine farmland: NASA

Russian forces now occupy about 22 percent of Ukraine's farmland since the February 24 invasion, impacting one of the major suppliers to global grain and edible oils markets, NASA said Thursday. According to US data, before the war Ukraine supplied 46 percent of the sunflower oil traded on global markets, nine percent of the wheat, 17 percent of the barley, and 12 percent of maize.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products

The United States has agreed to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products and leverage a North American supply chain to help meet energy and climate goals, officials in Washington and Ottawa said Thursday. The tariffs had the effect of cutting by 82 percent Canadian exports of solar products to the United States, according to Ng. She noted that Canada and the United States have "shared goals and commitments to fight climate change, create jobs and support the development and scale up of renewable energy technologies right here in North America."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Indonesian farmers pay price of foot and mouth outbreak before Eid sacrifice

Indonesian farmer Okky Pratama usually sells dozens of cattle for Eid al-Adha, making his biggest earnings around the Islamic day of sacrifice, but this year he has sold just five. Suharyanto said small farmers whose cattle were culled will receive up to 10 million rupiah ($666) in compensation -- well short of the thousands of dollars farmers earned from Eid sales last year. 
AGRICULTURE
AFP

US sees big job gains in June, fueling inflation worries

The US economy added far more jobs than expected in June and wages rose, adding fuel to worries about accelerating inflation, but giving President Joe Biden a reason to cheer. Biden said job growth is likely to slow in coming months following the rapid rebound, but "No country is better positioned than America to bring down inflation, without giving up all of the economic gains we have made over the last 18 months."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
Saudi Arabia
AFP

Shinzo Abe resigns Wednesday as Japan's longest-serving prime minister, leaving behind a legacy studded with headline-grabbing moments, from appearing as Super Mario to a shrine visit that sparked regional anger.

Japan's best-known politician Shinzo Abe was shot at a campaign event Friday and left in a "very grave condition", shocking the country and global leaders. In 2017, a video went viral of Trump almost wrestling with Abe in a handshake that lasted 19 seconds and ended with the Japanese leader visibly grimacing and appearing relieved the encounter was over.
POLITICS
AFP

Argentina turmoil sparks panic buying and price hikes

A political crisis in inflation-ravaged Argentina that was sparked by the economy minister's resignation has spooked markets and generated fears resulting in panic buying and hasty price hikes, as the informal exchange rate soars. The official exchange rate is 132.
BUSINESS
AFP

Item A on next British PM's agenda: inflation crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is in suspended animation, including on economic policy, just as a cost-of-living crisis worsens for millions of Britons.  Johnson's new-look cabinet appointed Thursday agreed that "major fiscal decisions should be left for the next prime minister", Downing Street said.
BUSINESS
AFP

Shinzo Abe, who became Japan's longest-serving premier Wednesday, was groomed for politics from birth and has cemented his power with shrewd diplomacy, unwavering nationalism, and a knack for surviving scandal.

Shinzo Abe smashed records as Japan's longest-serving prime minister, championing ambitious economic reform and forging key diplomatic relationships while weathering scandals. He prioritised a close personal relationship with Donald Trump in a bid to protect Japan's key alliance from the then-US president's "America First" mantra, and tried to mend ties with Russia and China.
CHINA
AFP

AFP

70K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy