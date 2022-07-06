ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Around 300 inmates on the run after suspected Boko Haram raid on Nigeria prison

ABUJA, July 6 (Reuters) - Around 300 inmates are on the run after a suspected Boko Haram raid on a prison in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Tuesday night, an interior ministry official said.

