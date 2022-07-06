ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Conservative lawmaker Tom Hunt submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDeRZ_0gWDUDAz00

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Conservative Party lawmaker Tom Hunt has submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said on Wednesday.

"Events of the past week have been the last straw that has broken the camel's back," Hunt said, in reference to Johnson's handling of misconduct allegations against former Conservative party deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

