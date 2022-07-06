ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida's national parks bring in $855 million in visitor spending

By Ben Montgomery
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2pOK_0gWDU3Qy00

Data: National Park Service ; Note: Delaware does not include any National Parks that collect visitor data; Map: Axios Visuals

It's not just Florida's theme parks like Epcot and SeaWorld bringing tourism dollars here. The Sunshine State gets more cash, jobs and visitors from national parks than most other states.

Driving the news: Florida's 11 national parks generated roughly $1.3 billion in economic contributions last year, according to a new report from the National Parks Service.

  • Florida ranks No. 8 in park-related visitor spending — behind California, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Wyoming, Arizona and Tennessee.

By the numbers: Last year, some 13.4 million visitors to national parks in Florida spent $855 million in the regions near the parks, known as gateway regions.

  • That spending — on things like lodging, outfitters, and gas — supported 11,900 jobs, $441 million in labor income and $753 million in value added in the Florida economy.

Zoom in: Big Cypress generates some $228 million in visitor spending, the highest in Florida.

  • Locally, De Soto National Memorial generated $14.5 million in gateway spending from some 222,000 park visitors. That spending supported 208 jobs and $7.4 million in labor income around De Soto.

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios

Tampa Bay area among top 20 U.S. metro markets for homebuilding

The Tampa Bay area is in the top 20 metro markets nationally when it comes to building new homes, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin. What they found: The area had 12.5 single-family building permits per 10,000 people in the first quarter of this year, the 17th-most per capita among U.S. metros.
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Clearwater company leads suit against DeSantis for "Stop WOKE" act

A honeymoon registry company and a company that offers training on diversity and inclusion are suing to block Florida's "Stop WOKE" act. Driving the news: Honeyfund, based in Clearwater, joined workplace diversity consultancy Collective Concepts and its co-founder Chevara Orrin to file their suit Wednesday. HB7, dubbed by Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios

Tampa Bay residents need to make more money to buy a home

In the Tampa Bay metro area, you have to earn 47.8% more than a year ago to afford the region's median-value home, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin. The big picture: The income needed to afford a home has increased as soaring demand and limited inventory have caused prices to skyrocket.
TAMPA, FL
