Joplin, MO

Joplin girl donates lemonade stand profits to Joplin Humane Society

By Jessica Schaer, Alex Hunt
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin girl’s summer lemonade stand turns into a success bigger than she could have ever imagined.

“I just thought I was going to raise 50-bucks or something. Not that much money,” said Adilee Van Stavern, Fundraiser.

9-year-old Adilee Van Stavern recently got more than she bargained for in a good way.

“I was begging my mom for a lemonade stand because I haven’t had one, and I know my mom has done one so I wanted to do one, and I said, ‘How about we raise it for the dog food’,” said Stavern.

Adilee Van Stavern holds a dog at the Joplin Humane Society

The Joplin girl set up a lemonade stand last Friday to raise money to buy dog food for the Joplin Humane Society.

That turned into more than $800 in food for the shelter pups. $879 to be exact.

“To see that we have people, young people, in our community that have hearts this big and care so much for these pets, I’m gonna cry, it’s really touching, and we just really appreciate it, and the dogs appreciate it,” said Tianna Fisher, Shelter Services Manager.

Even more, Champions Feed Store in Joplin decided to up the ante and matched up to $500 in dog food to donate.

“We care a lot about pets in general, all various kinds. And, the fact that the young lady has the heart enough to make an impact, that’s really important to us,” said Riley McGuire, Champions Feed Warehouse Manager.

Plus, it all couldn’t have come at a better time because the shelter is at max capacity.

“It is very emotional because we see things day-in and day-out that will break your heart. And when you see somebody with a huge heart that just wants to give back, it just brings up all those good feelings, all those warm fuzzies,” said Fisher.

“Well, we have so many dogs that I just love to play with them. And, how much I love dogs, that’s why I brought it because I know these dogs probably need more food,” said Stavern.

The pallet of 2,000 pounds of donated dog food will be enough to feed the dogs for the next week or two, and that makes Adilee feel really, really good.

“Really happy for the dogs,” said Stavern.

