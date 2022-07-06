ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The West Virginia Daily News

Despite loss, Madison Boswell looking forward to WVU Tech

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hihse_0gWDTr4u00

BECKLEY (WVDN) – Former Greenbrier East volleyball player Madison Boswell is transferring schools.

A career that started at West Virginia Wesleyan will conclude at West Virginia Tech after Boswell decided it was in her best interest to try something new.

“Wesleyan is a great school. It has a beautiful campus and the academics there are amazing. But I wasn’t happy with the athletics. I don’t have any hard feelings towards the school. I am just very happy with my decision on leaving and deciding to play somewhere else,” Boswell stated.

There were several reasons for transferring, but a couple stood out over the rest.

“I wasn’t really happy with where I was. Not being vaccinated and going to school at Wesleyan really held me back from a lot. I missed most of the first semester from being sent home so many times due to others testing positive, and also with my mom being in and out of the hospital, I really just wanted to be closer to home for my sisters,” Boswell said.

Boswell’s mother, Tamra, just recently passed away from a long illness. A true friend to many, Tamra is credited by her daughter for shaping her into the young lady she is today, and it is her mom and her family that will be her biggest inspiration from this point forward.

“My family and I have been through so much these past two years. After my mom recently passed, I thought about giving up. I thought about not going back to college and quitting volleyball. But I’ve decided to continue. And I’m happy and excited about my future at Tech,” Boswell said.

“My motivation from now on is going to be my mom. My mom wouldn’t want me to ever give up on something I started especially if it’s something I love. She’s the reason I even began playing volleyball in sixth grade. Volleyball has always been an escape for me, somewhere I can go to let out all my anger or to just get a break from reality. And my mom passing away I feel is going to push me to be the best player I can be,” Boswell said with a heavy heart.

Her dad will also play a role, which will not be a change after all these years and he will continue to support his daughter through everything.

“Having my dad, who has supported me through every decision in life, will push me to continue to be the best version of myself,” Boswell said.

After some heart-to-heart talks with WVU Tech interim volleyball coach Amber Linville, Boswell knew it was going to be a perfect fit.

“I reached out to coach Linville not knowing anything about her. She responded almost immediately. We set up a date and I went and practiced with the team. I clicked so well with the coaches and players. They were all so welcoming and I finally felt like myself again on the court. I gave it my all and did so well. I feel that Tech will give me the chance to showcase the player that I truly am. I also feel they will give me the college athletic experience I’ve always wanted,” Boswell said. “After practicing with the team, the coaches and I were both very excited.”

“My expectations for you are to bring your skill and competitiveness as a sophomore to the court in a way that makes a huge impact for Golden Bear Volleyball I want you to enjoy playing and pushing yourself to your fullest potential on the court and in the classroom,” Linville said to Boswell.

Now that she feels comfortable on the court again, Boswell knows she can set some personal milestones and legitimately have a chance to reach them.

“My goals at Tech are to become a better leader, continue to improve as an athlete daily, stay focused on my academics, and to always keep God first. Without Him none of this would even be possible. He has kept me going through everything that has happened and I will continue to glorify Him through it all,” Boswell said.

Boswell’s future plans are set so now all she has to do is to take control of the present and continue her focus ahead.

“After college, I plan to coach volleyball and work as a real estate agent and maybe own my own business one day. I believe that achieving these goals will help me get to where I need to be in the future,” she said.

Boswell will begin at WVU Tech in August, and after everything she has been through, she is an easy person to root for.

The post Despite loss, Madison Boswell looking forward to WVU Tech appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Class AA expands in new high school basketball regional alignments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVSSAC has released new high school basketball regional and sectional alignments for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons. Class AAAA and Class A alignments remain unchanged from the previous two years. Class AA features the most changes. Previously, 23 boys teams were listed in Class AA....
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu Tech#Virginia Tech#Volleyball#Sports#Wesleyan
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Old Rivals Could Soon Join the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – There are so many moving parts in conference realignment right now, but the latest rumor that has come out today is that current ACC teams North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson and Virginia are negotiating to join the SEC. How would this affect West Virginia? If...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wajr.com

Preston County native looking forward to teaching career in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School graduate and Preston County resident Bailey Olinger has been awarded an Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship. The scholarship will pay up to $10,000 per year for eligible college expenses, including tuition and fees, room and board, and textbooks. The scholarship will pay education expenses for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
Lootpress

Get the Mountain State experience at Little Beaver State Park

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia has long been known as the Mountain State, and for good reason. The natural beauty and rich history of the area – underscored by the prevalence of grand, foliage-adorned mountain terrain – make it a prime destination for those looking to establish a more intimate connection with the world around them.
BEAVER, WV
WWMT

Park in West Virginia building 'epic' pool

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTOV) — A park in West Virginia is getting ready to make a big splash next season with what officials are calling a destination pool. This is going to be an epic build for Marshall County and what we are going to build here at Grand Vue Park," said Craig White, who is the general manager at Grand View Park.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Stonerise Healthcare sold to company with plans for expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – CommuniCare Health Services recently announced that it would be acquiring Stonerise Healthcare and its 17 centers that span throughout West Virginia and Ohio. Operations in north central West Virginia include Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Morgantown and Kingwood. The expansion footprint includes more than 110 healthcare centers across seven states and a 14,000 ‘resident bed […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Bear spotted in Anmoore Friday morning

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport woman spotted a black bear in Anmoore Friday morning. Hannah Seybert was headed south on Emily Drive when she saw a bear on the hill near the intersection of Route 58 and the I-79 on-ramp. She posted the video on Facebook. There are plenty of stores and restaurants in […]
ANMOORE, WV
thelocalpalate.com

Dine with Delight in Marion County, West Virginia

Bursting with local cuisine and endless outdoor opportunities, Marion County, West Virginia, is an exciting destination or a convenient stopping point on your road trip. It’s known that one of the best ways to experience an area is through food, and luckily, Marion County is not lacking in flavor. Savor culinary traditions from local Italian roots with authentic pasta dishes, world-famous pizza, and the iconic pepperoni roll.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Cheapest places to get gas near Morgantown

(Stacker) – Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

‘Pillar of Preston County’ Judge Halbritter passes at 92

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former Senior Status Judge Robert C. Halbritter passed away in his Morgantown home on Thursday according to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. He was 92. The Grafton native received his law degree from West Virginia University and spent two years in the U.S. Army. Halbritter spent a long […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown store announces ‘Inflation Buster’ sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With seemingly unrelenting 40-year record high inflation, some businesses are trying a new approach to attract customers, including one in Morgantown. Not long after news of a Savannah, Georgia-area gas station lowering its gas prices to below $2 a gallon over the Independence Day weekend...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy