Despite loss, Madison Boswell looking forward to WVU Tech

BECKLEY (WVDN) – Former Greenbrier East volleyball player Madison Boswell is transferring schools.

A career that started at West Virginia Wesleyan will conclude at West Virginia Tech after Boswell decided it was in her best interest to try something new.

“Wesleyan is a great school. It has a beautiful campus and the academics there are amazing. But I wasn’t happy with the athletics. I don’t have any hard feelings towards the school. I am just very happy with my decision on leaving and deciding to play somewhere else,” Boswell stated.

There were several reasons for transferring, but a couple stood out over the rest.

“I wasn’t really happy with where I was. Not being vaccinated and going to school at Wesleyan really held me back from a lot. I missed most of the first semester from being sent home so many times due to others testing positive, and also with my mom being in and out of the hospital, I really just wanted to be closer to home for my sisters,” Boswell said.

Boswell’s mother, Tamra, just recently passed away from a long illness. A true friend to many, Tamra is credited by her daughter for shaping her into the young lady she is today, and it is her mom and her family that will be her biggest inspiration from this point forward.

“My family and I have been through so much these past two years. After my mom recently passed, I thought about giving up. I thought about not going back to college and quitting volleyball. But I’ve decided to continue. And I’m happy and excited about my future at Tech,” Boswell said.

“My motivation from now on is going to be my mom. My mom wouldn’t want me to ever give up on something I started especially if it’s something I love. She’s the reason I even began playing volleyball in sixth grade. Volleyball has always been an escape for me, somewhere I can go to let out all my anger or to just get a break from reality. And my mom passing away I feel is going to push me to be the best player I can be,” Boswell said with a heavy heart.

Her dad will also play a role, which will not be a change after all these years and he will continue to support his daughter through everything.

“Having my dad, who has supported me through every decision in life, will push me to continue to be the best version of myself,” Boswell said.

After some heart-to-heart talks with WVU Tech interim volleyball coach Amber Linville, Boswell knew it was going to be a perfect fit.

“I reached out to coach Linville not knowing anything about her. She responded almost immediately. We set up a date and I went and practiced with the team. I clicked so well with the coaches and players. They were all so welcoming and I finally felt like myself again on the court. I gave it my all and did so well. I feel that Tech will give me the chance to showcase the player that I truly am. I also feel they will give me the college athletic experience I’ve always wanted,” Boswell said. “After practicing with the team, the coaches and I were both very excited.”

“My expectations for you are to bring your skill and competitiveness as a sophomore to the court in a way that makes a huge impact for Golden Bear Volleyball I want you to enjoy playing and pushing yourself to your fullest potential on the court and in the classroom,” Linville said to Boswell.

Now that she feels comfortable on the court again, Boswell knows she can set some personal milestones and legitimately have a chance to reach them.

“My goals at Tech are to become a better leader, continue to improve as an athlete daily, stay focused on my academics, and to always keep God first. Without Him none of this would even be possible. He has kept me going through everything that has happened and I will continue to glorify Him through it all,” Boswell said.

Boswell’s future plans are set so now all she has to do is to take control of the present and continue her focus ahead.

“After college, I plan to coach volleyball and work as a real estate agent and maybe own my own business one day. I believe that achieving these goals will help me get to where I need to be in the future,” she said.

Boswell will begin at WVU Tech in August, and after everything she has been through, she is an easy person to root for.

The post Despite loss, Madison Boswell looking forward to WVU Tech appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .