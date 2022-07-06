ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montezuma, IA

Meet the 77-year-old Woman Keeping Her Town’s Newspaper Alive as its Last Remaining Employee

By Nina Baker
The Daily Yonder
The Daily Yonder
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A two-story, brick building lies empty. Only darkness appears through the cracks on the shuttered windows. Large, white letters reading The Montezuma Record span the building’s exterior. In a white, one-room building across the road, a short, 77-year-old woman named Shirley Dunham shuffles amid stacks of newspapers. Static,...

dailyyonder.com

Comments / 1

Related
homegrowniowan.com

Cedar Rapids Country Club offers homes to move for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four homes that are set to be removed to make way for a tennis facility are being offered free to anyone able to move them. The Cedar Rapids Country Club will demolish the homes, at 418, 424, 430 and 444 Fairway Terrace SE, all built between 1938 and 1940, if no one comes forward to relocate them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa man travels across the world using only his bike

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Thirty years ago, Hans Frischeisen got hit with a case of wanderlust after retiring from his job at IBM. He decided to set out with only a bike, on a cross continental journey through the pacific coast of Australia to the Gobi Desert in China. In...
OTTUMWA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Montezuma, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#U S Economy#The Montezuma Record
kniakrls.com

Marion County Board of Supervisors to Consider Rezoning Request for VA Property

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will have a discussion and consider action on the rezoning for phase one of the VA Development Project. The Board will consider a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board will have a discussion and consider action in regards to Central Iowa Regional Housing Agency. The board will also have a discussion and take possible action on the VA demolition project.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Sensory-friendly morning coming to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair is holding a sensory-friendly morning during its 2022 run. The special morning on Wednesday, August 17th is presented by ChildServe and will provide children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders a quieter environment with the accommodations they need to enjoy the state fair. Mindy Williamson, the […]
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, July 8th, 2022

(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Tree Killing Pest Found In Nearly Every Iowa County

(Kossuth County, IA) -- An ash-tree killing pest has now been found in all but 7 of Iowa's 99-counties. The latest Emerald ash borer detection is in Kossuth County, in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Emerald ash borer typically kills ash trees within two-to-four years. EAB...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Teen Accused Of Killing Parents Has A Court Date

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — A rare "brain-eating amoeba" has temporarily closed an Iowa beach. The beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County is closed temporarily for swimming effective immediately. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced the closure on Thursday night. The closure is because...
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

IC Police: UI student claimed vape device labeled “sativa” with marijuana leaf logo was “nicotine and stuff”

Iowa City Police say a University of Iowa student arrested for drunk driving claimed a vape device labeled “sativa” with a marijuana leaf logo actually contained nicotine. The 21-year-old South Capitol Street resident was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated for driving without his headlights just before 2am Saturday on the 700 block of South Gilbert Street. He reportedly was found in possession of a yellow vaporizer device, which he claimed was “nicotine and stuff”. The device was clearly labeled “sativa”, and had the image of a marijuana leaf printed on it.
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder

Whitesburg, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

 http://www.dailyyonder.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy