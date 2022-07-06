Pirates play the Yankees with 1-0 series lead

Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel, left, congratulates Bryan Reynolds as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the New York Yankees.

Pittsburgh has a 33-47 record overall and a 20-22 record in home games. The Pirates have a 17-33 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York is 58-23 overall and 24-14 on the road. The Yankees have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .430.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has nine doubles, three triples and 15 home runs while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 10-for-27 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 12 doubles and 29 home runs while hitting .281 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 7-for-34 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .194 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yerry De Los Santos: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

